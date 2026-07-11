Zhang Yiming Tops China Rich List at $84B as AI Wealth Surges and Total Fortune Dips to $1.3 Trillion

Zhang Yiming claims top spot with $84 billion as AI drives wealth gains while traditional sectors struggle.

Zhang Yiming, the cofounder of ByteDance, has claimed the top spot on Forbes' China Rich List for the first time with a net worth of $84 billion. This $14.7 billion increase over the past year reflects ByteDance's aggressive pivot toward artificial intelligence and its proposed $70 billion investment in AI infrastructure this year. The rise highlights how AI and robotics newcomers are dominating wealth creation as weak consumption and property drag down collective wealth.

The most dramatic mover on the list is Liang Wenfeng, founder of AI company DeepSeek, who jumped 31 places to No. 3. He holds a $46 billion fortune following an October funding round that valued the privately held DeepSeek at over $75 billion. Liang's $34.5 billion gain represents the largest increase in dollar terms on the entire list. His surge underscores how quickly China's homegrown AI champions have become central to the country's wealth creation story.

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But the headline numbers mask a more difficult reality for most of China's ultra-wealthy. The combined fortune of the 100 richest fell to $1.3 trillion from $1.35 trillion a year earlier. The benchmark CSI 300 index contracted 7% during the period, weighing on aggregate valuations. More than half the tycoons on the list saw their wealth decline, burdened by weak domestic consumption and a sluggish property sector.

The minimum net worth required to make the list rose slightly to $4.75 billion from $4.6 billion, indicating increased barriers to entry for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. After five years at No. 1, Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan slipped to No. 2 with a $60.2 billion fortune. Zhong saw his fortune shrink by $16.9 billion as shares of the bottled water and beverage giant fell nearly a quarter.

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Slowing revenue growth in a saturated market has pressured the traditional consumer sector significantly. Zhong's slide from No. 1 to No. 2 serves as a reminder that China's established industries remain under pressure. This decline contrasts sharply with the explosive growth seen in the artificial intelligence and robotics sectors. The divergence underscores a fundamental shift in the economic drivers of wealth accumulation in the country.

All seven newcomers to the Forbes list hail from AI, robotics, or related fields. The clearest signal yet of where China's new fortunes are being made comes from these high-tech sectors. The wealthiest debutant is Zhu Yiming, cofounder of chipmaker CXMT, with a $13 billion fortune. His company's disclosure that it was close to launching next-generation high-density memory chips sent shares of global rivals tumbling just three months after its July Shanghai listing.

Wang Xingxing, founder of humanoid robot maker Unitree, became the youngest person on the list at 36 years old. Beyond AI, two other sectors produced notable gainers. Chen Jianhua of Hengli Group more than doubled his fortune to $25.2 billion, rising 30 spots to No. 10, after floating the group's shipbuilding unit on the Shanghai Stock Exchange via a backdoor listing. Surging global demand for new vessels has made shipbuilding a surprising wealth generator.

Similarly, Zhang Wanzhen returned to the list thanks to a stake in Chaozhou Three-Circle, an electronic components maker whose Shenzhen-listed shares more than doubled on AI-driven demand. These cases show that the AI boom is creating wealth not just for model developers but across the hardware and industrial supply chain. The 2026 list makes one thing unambiguous: artificial intelligence has become the primary driver of new fortune creation in China.

Zhang Yiming's rise is not merely a reflection of TikTok's continued success but also signals strategic ambitions. The proposed $70 billion investment in AI infrastructure suggests ByteDance intends to compete directly with global AI leaders in model development and compute capacity. That scale of spending is comparable to the capital expenditure budgets of major U.S. tech firms. ByteDance views AI as existential to its next phase of growth rather than just an add-on.

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The valuation uplift that pushed Zhang's fortune up $14.7 billion implies investors believe the company can monetize AI across existing platforms and new products. DeepSeek's surge highlights how quickly private AI valuations can translate into personal fortunes without a public listing. The question for the coming year is whether DeepSeek can convert its valuation into sustainable revenue as competition intensifies.

For investors with exposure to Chinese equities, the list highlights a clear sector rotation. Capital and talent are flowing toward AI infrastructure, chips and robotics, while consumer staples and real estate remain under pressure. The CSI 300's 7% contraction over the measurement period suggests broad market headwinds. However, the outperformance of AI-linked names, both public and private, indicates where potential alpha may be found.

Track ByteDance's AI spending as a key signal. Watch for announcements on data centres, chip procurement and AI product launches, which could affect suppliers and competitors across Asia. Monitor DeepSeek's commercial traction, as a $75 billion valuation requires revenue growth. Any enterprise adoption deals or API pricing moves in the next 6 to 12 months will test whether the valuation is justified.

Watch CXMT's next-generation memory chips closely. The company's disclosure already rattled global rivals. A successful launch could further shift the semiconductor supply chain and create opportunities or risks for memory chip buyers and investors. Assess exposure to China's consumer slowdown, as Nongfu Spring's decline is a proxy for broader weakness.

Consider the shipbuilding cycle, as Hengli's backdoor listing and Chen Jianhua's wealth surge reflect strong global demand for vessels. Shipping companies and investors should evaluate whether this cycle has further room to run. Metrics to watch include ByteDance's AI capital expenditure announcements and DeepSeek's next funding round. The CSI 300 performance serves as a proxy for broader market sentiment, while the minimum wealth threshold for the 2027 list will indicate overall wealth concentration.