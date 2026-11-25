Four-year-old Zeus rode a Greater Anglia train 37 miles to London and back. Staff reunited the adventurous ginger tom with owner Lily Burroughs after he hitched a ride from Braintree.

A four-year-old ginger cat named Zeus successfully completed a remarkable 74-mile round-trip journey by rail from Braintree in Essex to central London. The adventure occurred on November 10, when the cat boarded a Greater Anglia service departing at 8.08 pm and traveled to Liverpool Street station. Station staff identified the animal and arranged for his return transport to its owner, Lily Burroughs.

How the 37-Mile Cat Journey Unfolded

Zeus traveled approximately 37 miles one-way during this excursion, a distance that took between 58 minutes and one hour and six minutes to cover by train. Staff at Liverpool Street discovered the ginger tom and secured him in their office while attempting to locate his guardian. Because the animal was wearing a collar equipped with a QR code tag, employees were able to quickly access contact information and call Burroughs.

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The railway team coordinated the return leg of the journey, placing Zeus back on a subsequent train bound for Braintree. The animal accepted the attention from commuters and staff without issue, appearing calm throughout the process. Upon arrival at Braintree station, local passengers observed the cat's safe return as staff dropped him off at the request of his owner.

Zeus Established as a Rail Regular

Zeus is not a first-time traveler, having previously hitched rides to Stansted Airport, which Burroughs considers a relatively short excursion compared to the capital trip. The cat's familiarity with rail travel stems from his upbringing in farmland and his current residence in Stansted Mountfitchet, a village adjacent to a train station. He became accustomed to the constant flow of commuters and the station environment, often seeking belly rubs from travelers.

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His behavior extended beyond the platform, as he reportedly took over a seat in the ticket office and visited a local supermarket known as the Co Op, where he would sit among cat biscuit displays. He also frequented a nearby pub, solidifying his reputation as a well-known local character. These previous outings demonstrated his comfort with human interaction and complex environments.

Owner Implements Safety Measures

Burroughs, an interior designer who recently had a baby, could not travel to retrieve Zeus from London due to her childcare responsibilities. She noted that the cat had escaped previous attempts at confinement using collars, trackers, and harnesses, displaying exceptional agility in slipping free of restraints. Following the Stansted incident, she placed him under house arrest for a month, but the cat showed signs of significant distress during this period.

To prevent future unauthorized adventures, Burroughs fitted Zeus with a collar containing both a tracker and an AirTag. She confirmed that this technology has been effective in keeping the animal located. She expressed gratitude to the railway employees for their care of the cat and noted that Zeus understands the need for safety after these extended trips.

Railway Staff Commend Cat Cooperation

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia highlighted the efficiency of their control team, which received reports of the cat on the evening service from Braintree. They emphasized that Zeus was kept safe in the station office and returned home on the next available train. The company noted that the animal enjoyed the attention he received from staff and passengers during the journey back to Essex.

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Local residents at Braintree were pleased to see the cat's safe return, confirming his status as a community favorite. The successful reunion underscores the cooperation between pet owners and transport workers in resolving unusual situations. Burroughs stated that Zeus has learned he must remain safe, ending the era of his unsupervised travels to the capital.