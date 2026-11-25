Zero Latency partners with Sony Pictures to launch a free-roam Jumanji VR game this December, offering players an immersive adventure alongside the upcoming film premiere.

Zero Latency has officially announced a new free-roam virtual reality experience titled Jumanji: The Lost Levels, timed to coincide with the December release of the fourth and final Jumanji film, Jumanji: Open World. This interactive attraction allows enthusiasts to step into the chaotic and adventurous world of the popular franchise, offering a hands-on opportunity to engage with the story's iconic elements before the movie hits theaters.

Jumanji VR Game Mechanics and Features

According to the press release from the entertainment company, the virtual reality title invites players to navigate a series of escalating challenges that test their skills and strategic thinking. Participants will be tasked with forging bonds with exotic animal companions, surviving an exhilarating river rafting gauntlet, and cracking the secrets of ancient temple puzzles. The experience also includes unique activities such as a snake dance-off and riding dinosaurs through uncharted jungle environments.

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The gameplay culminates in an epic boss battle where the fate of Jumanji itself hangs in the balance. Players will control avatars consistent with those seen in the motion picture, allowing them to explore dangerous locations and immerse themselves in the wild, funny, and chaotic energy that defines the series. The objective is to complete these trials to ensure the safety of the game's central artifact and succeed in the virtual quest.

Franchise History and Studio Collaboration

The Jumanji phenomenon traces its roots back to the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The first film adaptation arrived in 1995, starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, and Bonnie Hunt. That story followed two children who played a magical board game with consequences that spilled into real life, causing animals and hunters to appear in their world. The narrative expanded significantly in 2017 when the board game transformed into a video game, sucking a new generation of players into the digital realm to complete challenges to return home.

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For this latest venture, Zero Latency worked closely with Sony Pictures to develop an original story for the VR experience. The collaboration ensures that the game captures the specific tone and adventurous spirit of the franchise while introducing new challenges that have not yet been seen on the big screen. This partnership leverages the established lore of the books and films to create a cohesive and authentic experience for fans of all ages.

Company Growth and Global Expansion

Zero Latency, which first started operations in 2013, has established itself as a leader in free-roam VR entertainment. The company has expanded worldwide and currently operates over 30 locations in the United States alone. To meet the anticipated demand for the Jumanji experience, the company is preparing to open six additional venues soon, signaling a significant commitment to scaling up their physical presence and customer reach.

The upcoming VR game represents a strategic move to engage audiences with interactive media that complements traditional film releases. By allowing fans to physically act out scenes and solve puzzles, the experience creates a deeper connection to the Jumanji universe than passive viewing alone. This initiative highlights the growing trend of cross-platform entertainment where virtual reality serves as a bridge between cinematic storytelling and active player participation.

What Comes Next for Fans and Players

Players eager to participate in Jumanji: The Lost Levels should mark their calendars for December, the scheduled launch window for the experience. This timing is designed to build hype and engagement leading up to the theatrical premiere of Jumanji: Open World. Fans who wish to experience the role of characters like Dr. Bravestone will have the opportunity to do so in these dedicated physical venues across the country.

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The release of this VR title underscores the enduring popularity of the Jumanji brand and its ability to evolve across different media formats. From a children's book to a blockbuster film series and now an immersive virtual reality attraction, the story continues to captivate audiences. The success of this initiative may pave the way for similar interactive experiences in other major film franchises, further blurring the lines between cinema and gaming.