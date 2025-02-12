Zepz to Lay Off 200 IT Workers and Close Kenya and Poland Offices

London-based fintech company Zepz is cutting approximately 200 IT jobs and shutting down its operations in Kenya and Poland as part of a restructuring plan aimed at optimizing operations and supporting long-term growth. Zepz CEO Mark Lenhard stated that while the decision is difficult, it is essential to the company's mission of serving immigrants worldwide.

London-based fintech company Zepz is implementing a significant restructuring plan that includes layoffs affecting approximately 200 IT workers. This move comes as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and support the company's long-term growth strategy. Zepz confirmed to CNBC that it is eliminating roles in several IT functions, including database administration, development operations, and software engineering, to optimize its technology foundation and reduce operational costs.

The company is also proposing the closure of its business units in Kenya and Poland. Zepz CEO Mark Lenhard announced the proposed reductions in a company memo shared internally in January, emphasizing that this difficult decision was crucial to the company's mission of serving immigrants worldwide. He stated that the layoffs, while impacting colleagues and friends, were necessary to double down on the company's mission and expand its impact faster. Zepz, formerly known as WorldRemit, was founded by Ismail Ahmed and has since grown into one of Britain's prominent fintech companies. The company rebranded as Zepz following its acquisition of money transfer platform Sendwave in 2020. Zepz's spokesperson assured that the IT worker layoffs will not impact customers in any region or market and reiterated the company's commitment to serving migrants globally. Zepz has long been considered a potential IPO candidate, with a valuation of $5 billion in 2021 following a $267 million funding round last year





