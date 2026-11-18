Zenescope Entertainment launches Volume 3 of the mature Grimm Fairy Tales comic series in April 2026. Read the release schedule for the ongoing dark fantasy saga now.

Zenescope Entertainment has officially returned to publish its popular adults-only comic book franchise, Grimm Fairy Tales, launching a new volume in 2026. The publisher continues the dark fantasy saga that reimagines classic folk narratives with mature themes and supernatural horror elements. This latest installment ensures that readers have access to a massive backlog of 225 prior issues alongside fresh new content.

Dark Fantasy Series Structure And Content

The comic book series, which debuted in 2005, operates as a mature reimagining of the collections originally compiled by brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. Zenescope Entertainment structures its narrative to mirror television shows that blend standalone monster-of-the-week stories with an overarching supernatural plot. The content is strictly intended for readers aged 18 and older due to explicit material. Warnings include graphic violence, horror, sexual content, suggestive imagery, nudity, and disturbing depictions of classic fairy-tale characters.

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Complete Backlog And Volume History

Fans can immediately binge-read the entire existing library, which comprises two complete volumes totaling 225 issues. The first volume ran from June 2005 to August 2016, delivering 125 issues to collectors. The second volume began in 2016 and concluded in 2025 after releasing 100 additional issues. This extensive history covers numerous reinterpretations of tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Snow White, and Rapunzel within a cohesive dark fantasy universe.

2026 Relaunch Schedule And Pricing

Grimm Fairy Tales officially kicked off its third volume in 2026, making it an ongoing series for new and returning readers. The first issue of this 2026 relaunch arrived in April, with five issues currently available to read. Each standard issue contains 32 pages and is priced at $4.99. The publishing schedule is precise, with the next release expected on November 18, 2026. This date marks the publication of a special oversized annual issue titled Grimm Fairy Tales Annual #1.

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Upcoming Storylines And Creative Team

Following the annual release, Grimm Fairy Tales #6 is scheduled to launch on November 25, 2026. The upcoming issues appear to focus on Red Riding Hood, supported by cover art from Igor Vitorino for the variant edition. The synopsis indicates that the story involves powerful werewolves overwhelming a town in Montana. Characters Mystere and Red Agent are dispatched to restore order, while an antagonist named Terror arrives under the direction of the organization known as S.H.A.D.E.

Conclusion

The return of Zenescope Entertainment in 2026 solidifies Grimm Fairy Tales as a premier option for mature audiences seeking complex dark fantasy narratives. The combination of a massive 225-issue backlog and a clear release calendar for the new volume provides ample material for dedicated fans. Readers anticipating the next chapters of this supernatural saga can look forward to the November releases later this year.