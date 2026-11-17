Zendaya might be Gen Z’s definitive leading lady, but even she was “incredibly nervous” while shooting Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Zendaya Says She Felt ‘Incredibly Nervous’ While Shooting ‘The Odyssey’ but Credits Tom Holland for Supporting Her: He Was ‘in the Corner Like, “You Got This”’ Zendaya Says She Felt ‘Incredibly Nervous’ While Shooting ‘The Odyssey’ but Credits Tom Holland for Supporting Her: He Was ‘in the Corner Like, “You Got This”’ ‘Slow Horses’ Will End With Season 8, Says Olivia Cooke: ‘We’re All Melancholy… The Show’s Been a Shining Light’“I felt overwhelmed, to say the least,” said the star during a recent Q&A held at Los Angeles’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“It was interesting because I was on a night shoot, and I remember I came in and I was like, ‘This is like, a pinch-me moment’…. I’m in front of these people who I’ve admired, but I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to mess this up.

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’” Amazon CEO Says Prime Video Is Profitable and Generates 'Tens of Billions of Dollars' Annually; Content Spending Grew 7% in Q3 to $5.9 Billion Digital Creator Camilla Araujo Sets 'Plot Twist' Podcast Launch in New Expansion Into Long-Form Entertainment She continued: “I was incredibly nervous, which I guess is helpful for the scene, but there are so many other background actors as well who are performing their hearts out — so many — stunt performers who are performing and giving the most beautiful performances.

”, her husband and co-star , for easing her on-set nerves: “It helped that Tom came to set that day, and he was, like, in the corner like, ‘You got this, you’re doing good. ’”, according to the actress’ long-time stylist Law Roach. On the red carpet at the Actor Awards, Law told Access Hollywood that “the wedding has already happened. You missed it.

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” Rumors of their engagement first circulated when Zendaya was spotted at the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Holland confirmed they were engaged later that year.and continued to co-star in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day. ” In May, Zendaya told Elle that working on the films felt like a “family affair.

” “I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love,” she said.

“We bring our dogs to work; it’s like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It’s like coming home. ”Berlin Winner Tatiana Huezo Close to Completing Road Movie ‘Galerna’ Following Awards Boost: ‘I’m Dying to Finish It’Jennifer Lawrence Reunites With ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Star Josh Hutcherson at ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ World Premiere BET Media Group President Louis Carr to Exit After 40 Years at the Company; New Structure to Be Announced Later