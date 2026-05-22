Zendaya's MCU, The Odyssey, Dune and The Drama

This text highlights Zendaya's upcoming projects in the MCU, The Odyssey, Dune, and The Drama, as well as her personal experiences on set.

The article mainly discusses the upcoming film releases of several actors. It explains that Zendaya has appeared in The Drama, Dune, and The Odyssey . It further mentions that Tom Holland will be in Brand New Day , The Odyssey , and The 50th Day of Summer, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The article also highlights the duo's collaboration in The Odyssey and their experience on set. Additionally, the comments mention Matt Damon's jealousy of Zendaya's role and the Russo brothers' reason for introducing a particular Marvel superhero in Captain America: Civil War





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Zendaya Upcoming MCU Film Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Spider-Man 4 Athena Greek Goddess The Odyssey Brand New Day Dream Role Paul Atreides Chani Tom Holland Matt Damon Zendaya And Holland Horror Movie Release Dates Of Lionsgate's Movies Writer Steven Knight James Bond Lucky Strike Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' Roadside Attractions Saban Films Lucky Strike

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Jimmy Kimmel Revives Fake Feud With ‘Loser’ Matt Damon, Mocks The Odyssey RoleJimmy Kimmel drew renewed attention to his feud with Matt Damon by mocking his casting as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

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‘The Odyssey’ sparks classic duels over race, casting — and fairnessWhat’s good for Lupita Nyong’o should be good for Scarlett Johansson, and vice versa — but Hollywood wants to put its finger on the scale.

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Matt Damon & Friends Envy Zendaya's Praise from Christopher Nolan in The OdysseyAccording to Matt Damon, his co-stars felt envious of Zendaya's praise from Christopher Nolan during the filming of The Odyssey. Nolan's unique style of giving praise often left the other actors in the movie feeling disrespected compared to Zendaya's 'perfect' accolades.

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Zendaya spoke on watching Tom Holland's performance in The OdysseyZendaya discussed her experience of watching Tom Holland act in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, noting that they did not share any scenes but still being proud of his work. Also highlighted was Matt Damon's praise for Zendaya's grace and poise during challenging filming conditions and the rarity of Nolan giving her a 'perfect' after a take.

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