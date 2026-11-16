Zendaya Revives a 2000s Golden Gown at the 2026 Governors Awards

Hint: The shimmering golden dress is from the fall 2007 season.

The annual ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the 2027 awards season, so it’s no big surprise that the superstar and her stylist, Law Roach, started things off with a bang this evening—by cultivating a headline-worthy fashion moment worthy of the red carpet.

The actor went for gold at the ceremony, choosing a shimmering metallic gown with three-dimensional padding at the hips. And better yet, the striking frock is vintage, too—from the late 2000s. Can you guess the brand and season? , and it feels just as fresh and contemporary today .

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Of course. Zendaya and Roach are long known for turning throwback designs into modern-day hits: It’s one of their best fashion tricks. In the past, sheeverything from priceless archival Galliano to ’90s Versace to flashy Bob Mackie creations—and she has a knack for always making them feel just as relevant for today. The big question is: Is this a preview into how Zendaya will approach red carpet dressing for the 2027 awards season ahead?

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There’s more than one feature to look forward to if so—her dress has all the correct notes to it, including it’s vintage, it’s eye-catching, and best of all, it’sKim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion, where he covers celebrity style, red carpet fashion, trends, emerging designers, and more. He is particularly passionate about championing Indigenous stories and artists—a niche that reflects his own Ojibwe heritage, hailing from Nipissing First Nation in Canada. He regularly ...