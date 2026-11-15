Zendaya Reveals Tom Holland's On-Set Support During Anxious Night Shoot for The Odyssey

Zendaya details her on-set anxiety while filming The Odyssey and credits husband Tom Holland for his moral support during a pivotal IMAX scene in Christopher Nolan's film.

Zendaya opened up about her overwhelming emotional experience on the set of The Odyssey, revealing that her husband Tom Holland provided vital support while she battled significant performance anxiety during a specific night shoot. The actress shared these personal insights at a special screening of the Christopher Nolan epic at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, appearing alongside co-stars including Tom Holland, John Leguizamo, and Charlize Theron.

Zendaya, who portrays the goddess Athena in the 2026 film adaptation, described feeling incredibly nervous about a particular sequence involving a large number of extras and stunt performers. The complexity of the scene, combined with the technical demands of shooting on IMAX film, created a high-stakes environment that triggered palpable stress and fear of making mistakes on such a massive scale.

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She admitted that the presence of so many background actors giving their all added to her pressure, as she did not want to be the one to ruin a take when others were dedicating their hearts to the project. The sheer magnitude of the production was beyond comprehension, making her fear of failure feel immediate and intense during the filming of this critical sequence.

It helped that Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus in the film, came to the set that day specifically to help her cope with her nerves. He stood in the corner offering verbal encouragement, telling her that she had this and was doing a good job, which helped Zendaya stay open and vulnerable in her performance.

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The actress explained that trying to channel the anxiety was difficult because actors naturally get in their heads and start to overthink, which can constrict their ability to perform. However, she managed to be open to the beautiful performances around her and receive the love from every department, viewing the film as a true labor of love.

This professional milestone follows a year of personal celebrations for the couple, including a lavish wedding party held on August 4 at the Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, UK. The celebration reportedly cost more than $600,000 and was attended by Tom's brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy, marking a joyous period in their relationship after confirming their secret marriage earlier in the year.

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to dominate the box office with their upcoming roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a film that took in over $1 billion at the global box office. The couple, who met on the set of their first Spider-Man film in early 2016, have evolved from on-screen chemistry to a real-life partnership that supports both their personal and professional lives.

Zendaya also had a busy year with solo projects, wrapping up Euphoria season three, starring opposite Robert Pattinson in The Drama, and gearing up for the December 18 release of Dune: Part Three. Her ability to handle the immense pressure of blockbuster franchises while maintaining a strong personal foundation underscores her status as one of Hollywood's most resilient stars.