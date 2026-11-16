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Zendaya Radiates in a Gold Mesh Corset Gown With Extreme Sculptural Hips

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Zendaya Radiates in a Gold Mesh Corset Gown With Extreme Sculptural Hips
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Method dressing in action.

The vintage Giles Deacon corset dress featured extreme 3D hips and a flowy skirt that was dripping in fringe.stole the show at the 2026 Governors Awards in an archival corset dress that super-sized the peplum trend with extreme 3D hips.

Zendaya attends the Governors Awards on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Getty Images Zendaya played with proportions in her head-turning Giles Deacon dress, which is sourced from the British designer’s fall/winter 2007 collection. In a nod to hercharacter Chani, the star put a high-fashion twist on desert chic with the strapless dark gold mesh gown.

Also readZendaya Revives a 2000s Golden Gown at the 2026 Governors Awards

Zendaya’s structured corset bodice dramatically flared out at her waist into 90-degree padded hips, creating a polarizing silhouette.alum contrasted her dress’s bold sculptural shape with its delicate woven material. Her skirt’s floor-skimming long fringe was bejeweled with shimmering beads, showing off a taupe silk underlay and adding some extra shine to every step. Zendaya attends the Governors Awards on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Credit: Getty Images Zendaya kept her method dressing theme going through her glam, accentuating her features with a sunset-hued smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a shimmering peach flush on her cheeks and lips. She tousled herwith some extra texture, curling the ends around her face to frame a pair of shoulder-length dark bronze bead earrings.

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Zendaya at ‘The Odyssey’ screening at the Academy Museum on November 14, 2026 in Los AngelesCredit: Getty Images While Zendaya posed solo on the red carpet before reuniting with her husband Tom Holland inside, she made a rare public appearance with her real-life leading man the day before during anactress opted for bridal white, looking ready for spring in an off-the-shoulder little white dress that was embellished with nude lace and. The midi-length design featured a bold thigh-high slit in the front, which was flanked by dainty scalloped ruffles on each side of her skirt.

Zendaya finished off her look with a pair of nude pointed-toe stilettos and a monochromatic dark berry-hued palette on her eyelids, cheekbones, and lips.

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