Zendaya Clarifies Retirement Rumors: 'I'm Not Quitting Acting'

Zendaya addresses retirement rumors sparked by a misinterpreted podcast clip, reassuring fans that she is committed to her acting career despite past frustrations with casting.

Actress Zendaya , known for her role in the HBO series ' Euphoria ', has addressed rumors about her retirement in a recent interview. The 35-year-old star has been the subject of online speculation, with claims suggesting she plans to step away from acting after the conclusion of the show's third season.

However, Zendaya clarified these rumors, stating that she is not planning to retire from acting. The rumors appear to have stemmed from a misinterpreted clip from a 2020 podcast episode, where Zendaya discussed her early career struggles and frustrations with casting. She explained that the clip was taken out of context, leading to false retirement rumors. When asked about her future in acting, Zendaya indicated that she is committed to her craft and has no plans to quit.

She also discussed her experiences with casting frustrations in her 20s, revealing that she had considered quitting at times but ultimately decided to continue pursuing her acting career. The third season of 'Euphoria' is set to be its final installment, but Zendaya's comments suggest that she is not retiring from acting following its conclusion





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Zendaya Euphoria Acting Career Retirement Rumors Podcast Clip

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