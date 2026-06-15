Zendaya and Tom Holland make first red carpet appearance together since marriage speculation

On Monday, the couple looked loved-up as they attended the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” photocall in Madrid, Spain.

The following month, the “Dune” star’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, shocked the world when he claimed the couple had“The wedding has already happened,” he told Access Hollywood on the SAG Actor Awards 2026 red carpet at the time.

“You missed it. It’s very true. ”The last red carpet the couple did was in 2021 . Getty Imageson whether she and the “Impossible” actor are actually married becasue she wants “to be able to have things for and for him as well.

” She added that she and her fellow Marvel star were not trying to “hide from the world” but rather “preserve things” and “maintain joy. ”Zendaya and Tom Holland made their first red carpet appearance together in five years. The couple attended the"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" photocall in Madrid, Spain . ZUMAPRESS.comThe"Euphoria" actress stunned in a strapless Christian Cowan black gown .

WireImageThe last red carpet the couple did was in 2021 . Getty Images





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