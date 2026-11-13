Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet Prank Rylan Clark on Children In Need

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pranked BBC presenter Rylan Clark during a Children In Need special, with children directing the stunt through earpieces.

BBC presenter Rylan Clark was pranked by Zendaya and her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet during an interview broadcast as part of the Children In Need fundraising effort. The BBC shared a clip from Friday's Children In Need special, in which the actors had been given instructions by children through earpieces to sabotage the chat without Rylan knowing.

Rylan, 38, believed he was interviewing cast members about Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to hit theatres and IMAX on December 18. The interview also included Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy, but the stunt centred on Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet.

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How the Children In Need Prank Unfolded

Timothee Chalamet, 30, was told by the children that he had to stroke Rylan's beard during the conversation. The actor was initially hesitant, and he stood up and stretched mid-conversation before the children told him to do it.

Rylan stayed composed and kept working through the interview as Timothee Chalamet stroked his beard. Zendaya then commented that the beard looked so 'silky and smooth', adding to the moment.

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The BBC clip was shared on Instagram, where viewers reacted to the exchange. Fans wrote in the comment section: 'This is brilliant', and another noted how nervous Timothee was during the stunt.

Owain Wyn Evans Completes Four-Nations Cycle Challenge

Owain Wyn Evans finished his four-nations cycling challenge in Cardiff on Friday, after raising £3,853,530 for Children In Need. The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 42, completed a five-day cycle ride that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Evans crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am and was greeted by a crowd cheering him on. He was then met by his husband, Arran Rees.

Evans, whose bike was named Shania Chain, thanked supporters as he arrived. He said: 'Thank you so much everyone, from me and Shania. Honestly, this has felt so far away for such a long time. I can't believe that I'm here with this welcome and the sun's out!'

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Speaking about the cause, Evans said he was reflecting on the challenge and that it was done for Children In Need. He added that many children need help and will be supported by the donations.

Speaking to fellow BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, Evans described the gruelling nature of the ride. He said the start brought excitement, but the reality of training and riding was very hard, and the journey had been emotional at every step.

Children In Need Special Lineup and Broadcast Details

The three-hour Children In Need show will be hosted live from Salford by Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Sara Cox and Tyler West. Rylan is therefore both a featured presenter on the broadcast and the target of the Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet prank.

The fundraising total of £3,853,530 raised by Owain Wyn Evans is part of the wider effort that the broadcast supports. Viewers can expect the live special to continue the appeal for donations for children across the United Kingdom.