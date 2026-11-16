Zendaya and More Turned the 2026 Governors Awards Into a Total Runway

Léa Seydoux, Inde Navarrette and more hit the red carpet on Sunday night.

The 2027 awards season got its soft launch on Sunday night with the 2026 Governors Awards held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Stars like, among others, also opted for in off-the-shoulder looks, courtesy of Louis Vuitton and Valentino. WWD breaks down those looks and more ahead.dress. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the “Obsession” breakout star’s glossy gown featured a loose, ruched, sleeveless bodice with a cinched waist and a flowing skirt. Florence Pugh Wears Gothic Mourning Dress with Vivienne Westwood Pumps at an East of Eden FYC Event in Los Angeles Navarrette accessorized her look with archival Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces.

Also read How much did home internet cost in 2001 vs 2026?

The actress’ hair was styled by Marc Mena with makeup by Kayli Rachelle. Zendaya returned to the 2000s runway with her Giles Deacon design. The strapless glittering gold gown hailed from the fall 2007 ready-to-wear collection.

“Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya accessorized with Chopard jewelry and a vintage Rolex watch. Roach also shared that the look marked the beginning of her “Dune: Part Three” press tour. Léa Seydoux brought French luxury fashion to the 2026 Governors Awards in bright red custom design courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a defined neckline with an oversize bow at the back, with long ribbons extending into a train.

Advertisement

Seydoux’s look was curated by stylist and costume designer Alexandra Imgruth. Florence Pugh ruffled the arrival carpet in a shimmering look by Valentino. The custom dress was cast in a creamy, soft pink tone with an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a burst of glittering gems at the waist and all over the structured bodice. The skirt of the gown featured a bevy of cascading chiffon ruffles, with a long dramatic train that trailed the “East of Eden” star.

Pugh’s 2026 Governors Awards look was curated by stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray. Stone’s hair was styled in a bun with wisps of hair to frame her face by Mara Roszak, with makeup by Nina Park. The actress’ look was curated by stylist Petra Flannery. The 2026 Governors Awards served as the official kick-off to awards season, with a string of creatives in the film industry receiving awards for their respective careers and contributions.

Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman received honorary Oscars, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers