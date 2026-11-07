Zelenskyy Warns Trump Peace Plan Risks Yalta 2 Division of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects US President Donald Trump's proposed peace deal, citing Russia's lack of readiness and fears of a new Yalta agreement dividing Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a stark warning regarding a potential peace framework proposed by US President Donald Trump, stating that Moscow has demonstrated no genuine readiness for a settlement. Zelenskyy argued that the proposed arrangement poses significant dangers to global stability and explicitly rejected any concept resembling a Yalta 2 agreement, which he fears would allow Russia to divide Europe. This warning comes as diplomatic efforts intensify, with Trump suggesting that a major deal is imminent and could reshape the security architecture for the entire continent.

Trump's Big Agreement Vision With Russia

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he met with Kirill Dmitriev, the presidential envoy to Russia, at an event hosted by First Lady Melania Trump at the White House. During the meeting, Trump expressed confidence in reaching a resolution, stating that an agreement was inevitable and described it as a big agreement that would extend beyond Ukraine. He claimed that everyone would be thrilled with the outcome, implying a broad acceptance across Europe. Trump declined to disclose specific details of their discussion, maintaining that the focus should remain on the impending nature of the deal rather than the current negotiating points.

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The White House visit served as a high-profile diplomatic signal, with Trump utilizing the platform to outline his vision for a comprehensive settlement. By positioning the potential agreement as beneficial for all of Europe, Trump aims to build broader international support for his peace initiative. However, the lack of transparency regarding the terms of the discussion has left many observers questioning the specifics of the proposed framework. The interaction between Trump and Dmitriev marks a significant step in direct engagement, yet it remains unclear how these talks translate into actionable steps for ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's Rejection Of Yalta 2 Arrangement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the proposed framework in an interview excerpt published on Friday, reiterating his firm opposition to any format that mirrors the 1945 Yalta Conference. He emphasized that Ukraine is not ready for a Yalta 2 scenario, which he described as a dangerous arrangement that would enable Russia to divide Europe. Zelenskyy pointed out that while several proposals and discussions are underway, some of which he termed useful and very important, there is no sign that Moscow is willing to compromise. He stressed that sovereignty and territorial integrity are essential for every independent country and that neighbors must respect these principles for a nation to become a free, democratic country.

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Zelenskyy accused Moscow of seeking talks focused on a new European security architecture rather than a genuine settlement of the conflict. He warned that this approach poses risks to the continent, particularly to the European Union, by attempting to legitimize Russian spheres of influence. The President highlighted that Ukraine's stance is rooted in the need to protect its independence from external domination. By drawing a parallel to the post-World War II order established at Yalta, Zelenskyy underscores the historical gravity of the current diplomatic landscape and the potential long-term consequences of accepting a divided Europe.

Stakeholder Positions On Ceasefire Terms

US President Donald Trump's engagement with Kirill Dmitriev represents a direct channel for peace negotiations, contrasting with the cautious approach taken by Kyiv. Trump's assertion that a big agreement is forthcoming suggests a timeline for resolution that differs from the protracted conflict Ukraine currently faces. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy maintains that a ceasefire must precede any broader de-escalation efforts, a condition that has not been met by the Russian side. The divergence in perspectives highlights the complexity of reaching a consensus, with the US pushing for a swift diplomatic breakthrough while Ukraine insists on security guarantees and respect for its borders.

Irish media outlets were recently evacuated following a bomb threat sent by email, illustrating the broader volatility and security concerns that persist in Europe. This incident, while unrelated to the Ukraine negotiations, reflects the heightened tension and uncertainty surrounding current geopolitical developments. Zelenskyy's call for respect of territorial integrity stands in sharp contrast to Trump's optimism about a universally appealing deal. The Ukrainian leader's insistence on avoiding a Yalta 2 format signals a refusal to accept any arrangement that compromises national sovereignty for the sake of diplomatic expediency.

Impact On European Security Architecture

The potential implications of Trump's proposed agreement extend to the entire European Union, raising questions about the future of regional security. Zelenskyy's rejection of a divided Europe underscores the deep concerns among Eastern European nations regarding Russian expansionism. If the proposed deal involves all of Europe, as Trump suggests, it could fundamentally alter the continent's political landscape. The European Union's stance on sovereignty and democratic principles will likely play a crucial role in determining the acceptability of any such agreement. The risk of a Yalta 2 scenario serves as a cautionary tale for policymakers, reminding them of the historical precedents for dividing spheres of influence.

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As discussions continue, the international community watches closely to see if Moscow will provide concrete demonstrations of readiness for a settlement. Zelenskyy's warning that the current trajectory is dangerous highlights the fragility of the peace process. The involvement of high-level figures such as Kirill Dmitriev and Melania Trump adds a layer of political weight to the negotiations. However, without a clear commitment from Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty, the proposed big agreement may struggle to gain legitimacy. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether these diplomatic efforts can bridge the gap between conflicting visions for European security.

Spain recently provided Ukraine with a $489 million military aid package, further demonstrating international support for Kyiv's defensive efforts. This aid underscores the ongoing commitment of allies to Ukraine's sovereignty, contrasting with the diplomatic initiatives led by the United States. Zelenskyy's emphasis on territorial integrity aligns with the material support provided by nations like Spain, reinforcing the united front against Russian aggression. As the world awaits the outcome of Trump's negotiations, the combination of military aid and diplomatic warnings creates a complex dynamic that will shape the future of the conflict. The rejection of a Yalta 2 arrangement remains a key pillar of Ukraine's strategy, ensuring that any peace deal must prioritize independence over compromise.