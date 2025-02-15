Zelenskyy Warns of Ukraine's Fragile Future Without US Military Support

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasizes the critical need for continued US military support to withstand Russia's invasion and prevent future attacks. His comments highlight the growing divide between Europe and the US as concerns mount about Trump's approach to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep concern Friday about Ukraine 's ability to survive without unwavering U.S. military support, both in its current fight against Russia and for its future security. During an interview with NBC News' 'Meet the Press' at the Munich Security Conference , Zelenskyy stated, 'Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance.

But we will have a low chance, low chance, to survive without the support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical.'Zelenskyy emphasized the critical role of U.S. support, stating he 'doesn’t want to think about' confronting Russia without it. He also expressed apprehension about Ukraine's vulnerability to future Russian aggression if the U.S. ceases providing military aid. Zelenskyy asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a ceasefire not to end the war but to regroup and lift international sanctions imposed on Russia. He explained, 'This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera.'Zelenskyy's statements come amidst a tense international summit, with Vice President JD Vance drawing criticism from European leaders for his stance on various issues, including his perception of a lack of American values being upheld by European allies. The growing divide between Europe and the U.S. presents a significant challenge for Zelenskyy and Ukraine, which desperately needs continued military aid to withstand Russia's relentless assault. While the war has seemingly stalled, Russian forces continue to inflict heavy casualties and control a substantial portion of Ukrainian territory.Zelenskyy remains resolute, but his position is increasingly precarious. He has publicly expressed skepticism about the U.S. having a concrete peace plan for Ukraine, while insisting on being involved in any negotiations between Washington and Moscow. He acknowledged Trump's strength, stating, 'And if he will choose our side, and if he will not be in the middle, I think he will pressure and he will push Putin to stop the war. He can do it.' However, Trump's rhetoric and policy priorities have raised concerns in Europe, particularly his apparent willingness to prioritize Putin's interests over those of Ukraine and its allies. Vance offered some reassurance to Kyiv and its European neighbors, suggesting that Moscow could face further sanctions and pressure from the U.S.The war in Ukraine, the deadliest European conflict since World War II, has triggered widespread fear and uncertainty. The potential for Russia to launch an attack on a NATO member state within the next five years looms large, particularly if the alliance is perceived as weakened. Europe is deeply concerned about the implications of rewarding Putin for his aggression, as it could embolden him to pursue further expansionist ambitions. The international community faces a critical challenge: to ensure Ukraine's survival while preventing a wider conflict that could destabilize the entire region





