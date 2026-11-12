Zelenskyy Warns of Starlink Speed Restrictions Hindering Ukraine's Air Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that SpaceX's Starshield service is subject to systematic speed limits of 100 mph, impairing Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones. While Musk blames political pressure from the Trump administration, Kyiv is seeking clarification from the U.S. as diplomatic talks continue in Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

Skip to Content Soldiers from a separate task rifle battalion of the National Police of Ukraine set up a Starlink satellite communication terminal at a combat position in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on October 16, 2026.

Units have for several days reported speed restrictions affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of the country, Zelenskyy said in a social media post. A limit of 100 miles per hour is “being imposed on Starshield,” Zelenskyy said of the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink communications service.

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“These are not random errors but systematic speed restrictions,” Zelenskyy said. “For us, this primarily means a significant complication in intercepting Russian jet-powered drones. ”“Unfortunately, there have already been strikes that got through because our interception systems cannot reach sufficient speeds and are unable to intercept in time,” he said, adding that Ukraine was trying to ⁠clarify the reasons for the ‌restriction with the ​U.S. side.

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Ukraine first raised the alarm last month about speed limits being imposed on Starshield, which is crucial to its battlefield operations and air defenses. Starlink owner Elon Musk put the responsibility for the restrictions on Trump, who has been trying to pressure Kyiv to make concessions to end the war. The U.S. government said ​that any such decision could only have been ‌taken by Musk.

The renewed issues came as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after trilateral talks aimed at ending the war in Abu Dhabi.