President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alerts citizens to imminent Russian attacks while Ukrainian forces strike energy sites in Krasnodar and Volgograd regions overnight.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a direct warning to the Ukrainian public regarding a significant escalation in hostilities, citing intelligence that confirms Russia is actively preparing a new mass strike on Ukrainian territory. This urgent alert was delivered during his nightly video address on Thursday, emphasizing the critical nature of the threat as military tensions continue to intensify across the region.

Zelenskyy Warns of Imminent Attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated clearly that Ukrainian security services have obtained information about a new mass strike being prepared by Russian forces, prompting him to urge citizens to remain vigilant and pay close attention to missile threat alarms in the coming days. He emphasized that the window for preparation is narrowing, requiring the immediate attention of all residents in potentially affected areas to ensure safety and coordinated response efforts.

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The Ukrainian President reiterated that Russia must understand that Ukraine will rebuild what is destroyed and retaliate against every single Russian strike, establishing a firm stance on defense and retribution. He noted that while the threat is severe, the national response remains coordinated and resilient, with the government actively monitoring the situation to minimize civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

Stakeholder Positions and Military Actions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he was expecting a detailed report from the Foreign Ministry regarding the outcomes of recent communications with international allies concerning the supply of advanced air defense systems, highlighting the diplomatic efforts to bolster Ukraine's protective capabilities. Simultaneously, Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities to virtually continuous, round-the-clock attacks since September, creating a persistent state of emergency for the civilian population.

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Russian forces struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and damaging a shopping center as well as two other buildings, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the capital was targeted, while Moscow claimed it had struck drone-related sites in the city, illustrating the conflicting narratives that characterize the ongoing information war between the two nations.

Ukrainian Retaliation in Southern Regions

The Ukrainian military responded to the aggression by launching counter-strikes against critical Russian infrastructure, with military intelligence confirming that Ukrainian drones successfully hit an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region. This action demonstrates Ukraine's ability to project power beyond its borders and target energy assets that support the Russian war effort, aiming to disrupt logistical and economic stability.

Ukraine's military also reported striking oil reservoirs at Russia's Transneft oil facility in the central Bashkortostan region overnight, further expanding the scope of the retaliatory operations. These strikes on the central Bashkortostan region target key components of Russia's national energy infrastructure, signaling a strategic shift towards impacting the financial and operational capacity of the aggressor nation.

Impact on Infrastructure and Civil Safety

The overnight strikes on the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region represent another layer of Ukrainian military activity, targeting facilities that may support aerial operations against Ukrainian cities. These coordinated actions across multiple regions, including Krasnodar, Bashkortostan, and Volgograd, indicate a comprehensive strategy to degrade Russian military readiness and deter further attacks on Ukrainian population centers.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning serves as a critical alert for citizens to prepare for potential disruptions, while the military's aggressive posture aims to balance the scales of power. The situation remains volatile, with both sides engaging in a high-stakes cycle of attack and retaliation that continues to reshape the geopolitical landscape and impact civilian life across Eastern Europe.