Zelenskyy Warns of Imminent Russian Massive Attack, Urges Air Defense Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview warned of a major Russian attack expected within days, highlighted recent strikes on NATO territories, and urged the US to provide more interceptors to counter ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing a massive new attack using drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles , possibly within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In an interview taped on May 29, 2026, and aired on Face the Nation, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence, with help from US and European partners, has detected clear preparations for a large-scale assault. He emphasized that although no one can predict with 100 percent certainty, there is a high probability of a major attack tonight or tomorrow night.

He planned to address the nation later in the evening to urge citizens to be extremely cautious, especially children, and to use bomb shelters. Typically, Russia launches smaller daily attacks on civilians and the battlefield, but every week or so it conducts a massive barrage. The most recent large attack involved over 600 Iranian Shahed drones, about 30 ballistic missiles, and a total of 90 missiles, which severely strained Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy noted that while Ukraine uses all available weapons including domestically produced systems and anti-ballistic missiles, the shortage of interceptors for ballistic missiles remains the biggest challenge. The interview also addressed recent incidents where Russian drones struck a building in Romania and a Turkish ship, both NATO member states. Zelenskyy interpreted these as political pressure from Russia to deter NATO support for Ukraine.

He recalled that Russia has repeatedly tested NATO air defenses, including earlier drone incursions into Poland and Romania. He argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin is gauging the alliance's reaction and assessing its air defense capabilities. Ukraine routinely alerts its neighbors when drones head their way and attempts to intercept them, but cannot always succeed.

Zelenskyy called for a stronger, unified response from NATO, stating that Putin compares reactions over time and uses these incidents to apply political and military pressure on the alliance. On the military aid front, Zelenskyy revealed that he sent a personal letter to the White House and Congress urging a surge of interceptors to counter ballistic missiles, which he described as Putin's last major battlefield advantage.

He highlighted the difficult winter when Russia targeted energy infrastructure, water supply, and schools with ballistic missiles. The deficit of interceptors has worsened due to the situation in the Middle East, particularly the Iranian war, which has increased global demand. Zelenskyy stressed the need for accelerated production and delivery from the United States, as current stockpiles are insufficient to cover Ukraine's needs.

He called for urgent meetings and decisions, noting that the United States is the primary source of such systems but production has not kept pace with demand. The interview underscored the escalating risks in the region, with Ukrainian forces braced for another wave of Russian strikes while awaiting critical air defense supplies from Western partners. The coming days will test both Ukraine's resilience and NATO's resolve in the face of Russian provocations





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