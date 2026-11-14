Zelenskyy Warns Against Broad Security Frameworks Amid US Ukraine Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautions that new European security discussions could strengthen Vladimir Putin's goals while detailing US prisoner exchange deals and NATO conditions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a stark warning regarding potential new security frameworks for Europe, asserting that Moscow might exploit these diplomatic efforts to undermine NATO and redraw continental borders. Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that such broad discussions must not become the central agenda of ongoing negotiations to end the war launched by Russia.

Rejection of Border Changes and Neutrality

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he views the potential for a new security framework as dangerous, noting that President Vladimir Putin aims to revise security guarantees across Europe. He insisted that Moscow is interested in reopening wider questions about European security rather than focusing exclusively on ending the conflict that has now persisted for four and a half years. Zelenskyy affirmed that Russia's desire to change borders is a factual element of Putin's concept.

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The Ukrainian President revealed that the United States has asked, for the first time, whether Ukraine would withdraw from parts of the Donbas region that are not currently controlled by Kyiv if it were admitted to NATO. Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality, explaining that such a move would require a constitutional amendment and noting that Ukraine is not currently a NATO member anyway.

Negotiation Details and Prisoner Exchanges

Despite these strategic disagreements, Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted significant progress in specific operational areas, including a prisoner exchange agreement with Washington. Discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators resulted in an agreement involving more than one thousand people on each side. Zelenskyy estimated the total number of participants to be between one thousand two hundred and one thousand three hundred, though the exact figure is still being determined.

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The Ukrainian leader also outlined his priorities for the negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, which include an energy ceasefire, reopening the Black Sea, and prisoner releases. He noted that Russian negotiators lacked the authority to decide on several critical issues and were unwilling to accept an energy ceasefire. Zelenskyy added that Moscow instructed its representatives to resolve ceasefire questions directly with President Vladimir Putin.

SpaceX Restrictions and Technical Limitations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accused SpaceX of imposing restrictions on its Starshield satellite system in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. He stated that these limitations are hampering efforts to intercept Russian drones and have been in place for five days. The system's speed was restricted to a maximum of one hundred sixty-one kilometers per hour, or one hundred miles per hour, in occupied areas.

Zelenskyy questioned the technical explanation provided for these limitations, suggesting that SpaceX imposed them despite previous assurances from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Starshield was under greater U.S. government control. He indicated that his team believes the restrictions do not align with earlier statements, prompting a need for further investigation into the cause of the operational slowdowns.

European Security and Future Guarantees

European leaders have consistently stressed that decisions about the continent's security must be made by Europeans themselves, warning against allowing Russia to dictate terms. Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that broader discussions could allow Putin to seek changes to NATO's military presence, including the withdrawal of American troops. He recalled that Putin raised similar ideas with former President Joe Biden in two thousand twenty-one, seeking a redistribution of power in Europe and globally.

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Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is discussing a comprehensive security package with partners that could include specific guarantees from NATO and the European Union. This package would also feature a strong Ukrainian military, financial support for a specified period, and a recovery plan. He indicated that if the American side and other NATO partners confirm this approach, he will ask Ukrainian society whether they accept these terms.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that any changes to Europe's security arrangements must be decided by European NATO members only after the war ends. He outlined a specific sequence: a ceasefire, an end to the war in Ukraine, and then security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy asserted that there can be no security guarantees in Europe without Ukraine, which was represented in Abu Dhabi by Britain, France, Germany, and Italy. He expects between three and five European representatives to participate in future discussions, with Washington supporting Ukraine's demand for direct European involvement.