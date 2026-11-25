Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states Kiev seeks European involvement in US-mediated peace talks, awaiting a new date after Abu Dhabi meetings with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly stated that Kyiv is prepared to fully integrate European representatives into the ongoing peace negotiations with Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine has made significant diplomatic efforts to ensure the continent is included in the peace track, which is currently mediated by the United States. This declaration follows recent bilateral discussions held in Abu Dhabi, where Ukrainian and Russian officials engaged in talks that set the stage for a broader, quadrilateral format.

Ukraine Seeks US Date for Expanded Talks

Zelenskyy confirmed that the next phase of negotiations requires a specific date from the American side to move forward. Speaking on Wednesday in Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader clarified that the upcoming meeting should be quadrilateral, involving Kyiv, Moscow, Washington, and European entities. He stated that Ukraine has done a lot to facilitate European inclusion, but the scheduling remains dependent on the United States setting the agenda. This expectation was voiced during a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, highlighting Kyiv's push for a more inclusive diplomatic framework.

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US Envoy Confirms European Inclusion Plan

The push for broader participation follows the conclusion of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates capital, Abu Dhabi, on November 10-11. US Special Envoy Jared Kushner reported that both Kyiv and Moscow agreed to include European representatives in the subsequent round of discussions. This development marks a potential shift, as Europe had not been part of previous US-mediated sessions due to Russian opposition. The agreement in Abu Dhabi suggests a preliminary consensus on expanding the negotiation table, although the specific logistical details are yet to be finalized by Washington.

Russia Maintains Conditions for Participation

Despite the progress noted by US officials, Russian leadership continues to impose strict conditions on European involvement. President Vladimir Putin argued that it would be illogical to discuss European security without the presence of European stakeholders. However, he insisted that Moscow must first understand what value European delegates intend to bring to the table. Putin proposed that European officials visit Moscow to clarify their positions before any decisions are made regarding the format of future dialogues with Ukraine. This stance reflects Russia's desire to vet the participants and influence the narrative before the talks proceed.

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Diplomatic Signals and Conflicting Reports

Conflicting signals emerged regarding the immediate feasibility of these expanded talks. While Putin outlined the prerequisites for European engagement, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov clarified on Wednesday that no formal agreements had been reached concerning a meeting in the Russian capital. Ushakov stated that no decision had been finalized on the participation of European representatives in the US-mediated process. This indicates that while the principle of inclusion was acknowledged in Abu Dhabi, the procedural steps required to make it a reality remain unresolved between the key powers.

Kyiv Focuses on Recovery and Infrastructure Aid

Amid the diplomatic maneuvering, President Zelenskyy also addressed urgent domestic challenges during his meeting with Foreign Minister Tsahkna. He briefed his Estonian counterpart on recent Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The discussion extended to securing energy assistance and preparing for the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference. This significant event is scheduled to take place in Estonia early next year, aiming to coordinate international support for reconstruction. These efforts underscore Ukraine's strategy to link peace negotiations with tangible economic and infrastructural recovery plans.