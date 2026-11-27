The Ukrainian president described Trump’s comments at a recent summit in China as “strange” because the Russian leader is “an aggressor and a killer.”

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington, as new questions emerged about Europe’s future financial commitments to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the U.S. to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal. The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin “my friend” at a recent summit in China as “strange” because the Russian leader is “an aggressor and a killer.

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” “He can’t be a friend,” Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening the statement to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Zelenskyy’s remarks. But Trump on Thursday defended his reference to Putin.