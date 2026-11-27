Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expressing frustration with the U.S. approach to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin , in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington just as a question mark appears over Europe’s future financial commitments to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the U.S. to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine , which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal . The Ukrainian president described Trump calling Putin “my friend” at a recent summit in China as “strange” because the Russian leader is “an aggressor and a killer.

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” “He can’t be a friend,” Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening it to Adolf Hitler being viewed as a friend in World War II. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.