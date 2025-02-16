Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs US Support to Survive, Warns of Future Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stresses the vital role of US military aid for Ukraine's survival, both during the current war and in the post-war era. He warns of the risk of future Russian aggression if US support diminishes. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Europe and the US over Trump's foreign policy approach, with concerns about a possible weakening of support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the critical importance of continued U.S. military support for his country's survival both during the ongoing war against Russia and in the post-war period. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference , Zelenskyy stated that without American assistance, Ukraine 's chances of overcoming this conflict would be extremely low.

He asserted that Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, seeks a ceasefire not to end the war but to regroup and lift international sanctions imposed on Russia. Zelenskyy expressed concern that future Russian attacks could pose a significant threat if U.S. support wanes. Zelenskyy's remarks come at a time of heightened tension between Europe and the United States, particularly regarding the Trump administration's foreign policy approach. Trump's administration has drawn criticism from European leaders for its perceived lack of commitment to traditional alliances and for its willingness to engage with Putin directly, potentially undermining Ukrainian interests. The Biden administration had provided significant military aid to Ukraine while advocating for a negotiated settlement. However, the incoming Trump administration has signaled a more ambiguous stance, with some officials suggesting a willingness to engage in peace talks that could involve concessions to Russia. This shift in policy has raised concerns among European allies who fear that a weakening of U.S. support could embolden Russia and jeopardize Ukraine's sovereignty.European officials and experts argue that a Russian victory in Ukraine would have detrimental consequences for European security and stability, potentially leading to further aggression by Russia against its neighbors. They stress the importance of a united Western front in supporting Ukraine and deterring future Russian aggression





