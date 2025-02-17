Zelenskyy Travels to UAE for Peace Talks Amidst Rising Diplomatic Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for talks as momentum builds for potential peace negotiations to end the war with Russia. The UAE, with its role as a mediator in prisoner exchanges and its large Ukrainian and Russian expatriate communities, is seen as a potential venue for discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife arrived in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi late Sunday, as momentum grows for potential peace talks ending Moscow's war on the country. Zelenskyy's visit comes amid increasing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, with the UAE playing a crucial role as a mediator in prisoner exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy arrived in Abu Dhabi after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Footage released by his office showed him and his wife, Olena Zelenska, being greeted by an Emirati official and honor guard at the airport late Sunday night. The UAE has been a hub for both Ukrainian and Russian expatriates since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, but this trip marks Zelenskyy's first visit to the country since the war began. Zelenskyy's office stated that their top priority is bringing more Ukrainian prisoners of war home, along with focusing on investments and economic partnerships, as well as a large-scale humanitarian program. This visit comes after Russia's first deputy prime minister, Denis Manturov, met with UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier Sunday. The WAM news agency described the talks as focusing on strengthening UAE-Russia ties and advancing shared interests. Meanwhile, US Senator Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia on the war in Ukraine, according to an AP source. This diplomatic activity suggests a growing international push for a negotiated settlement to the conflict. However, the exact agenda for Zelenskyy's visit to the UAE remains unclear. Abu Dhabi is currently hosting an arms show this week, where both Ukraine and Russia have showcased their military equipment, despite Moscow facing Western sanctions over the war. Daily flights between the Emirates and Moscow provide a vital link for both those fleeing conscription and the Russian elite. The US Treasury under former President Joe Biden had previously expressed concerns about the substantial amount of Russian funds flowing into the UAE.





