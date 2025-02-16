Zelenskyy Skeptical of Trump's War-Ending Plan, Insists Ukraine Must Be at the Table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced his doubts about the Trump administration's strategy for ending the war in Ukraine, asserting that any plan lacking Ukraine's direct involvement would be unacceptable. He expressed gratitude for U.S. support but emphasized the necessity of Ukrainian participation in any negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his skepticism on Sunday regarding the Trump administration's plan to end the ongoing war in Ukraine , stating that he would not accept any such plan unless Ukraine is directly involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy, appearing on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' expressed gratitude towards President Donald Trump and his administration for signaling their desire to see the war concluded, even suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be 'a little bit scared' of President Trump. However, Zelenskyy firmly asserted that the only path to peace lies in Ukraine's active participation at the negotiating table.'I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine,' he declared. 'Never.' Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Ukrainian involvement, stating, 'We are thankful for all the support, unity between USA — in USA around Ukraine support. But there is no any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us.' Zelenskyy's remarks follow President Trump's announcement last week that he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Putin in separate phone calls. Zelenskyy confirmed that his conversation with the president was positive but that it lacked the depth required to formulate a peace plan for the region. He also reiterated his stance that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' before engaging in negotiations with Putin. President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, claimed that he and Putin had agreed to initiate negotiations through their respective teams, with Zelenskyy scheduled to be informed of the conversation. He also stated that he and Putin had agreed to meet in both Russia and the United States. Efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine took center stage this past week with several U.S. leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, traveling to Europe for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. Both Vance and Rubio met with Zelenskyy on Friday. Following the meeting, Vance expressed the U.S.'s desire for 'a durable, lasting peace' that would prevent future conflicts. However, earlier in the week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that Ukraine should prepare to negotiate a settlement with the Kremlin and relinquish its aspirations to reclaim territories currently occupied by Russia. Zelenskyy firmly rejected this notion, stating, 'It's out of constitution to recognize our occupied territory like territory of Russia. We will never do it. It's not about — it's not about any negotiations. We will never speak about it.'





