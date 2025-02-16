Zelenskyy Skeptical of Trump's Ukraine War Plan, Insists on Direct Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt Sunday over the Trump administration's plan to end the war in Ukraine, demanding direct involvement in negotiations. He thanked Trump for signaling support but stressed that Ukraine's presence at the table is non-negotiable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism on Sunday that the Trump administration has a concrete plan to end the war in Ukraine , stating he would not accept any such plan if Ukraine is not directly involved in the negotiations. Zelenskyy appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' expressing gratitude toward President Donald Trump and members of his administration for signaling their desire to see the war concluded.

He even suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'a little bit scared' of President Trump. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that the only path to peace lies in Ukraine's active participation at the negotiating table.'I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine,' he stated firmly. 'Never.' Zelenskyy acknowledged the support and unity demonstrated by the United States in backing Ukraine, but asserted that no world leader can genuinely broker a deal with Putin concerning Ukraine without the country's direct involvement. Zelenskyy's remarks follow President Trump's announcement last week that he had spoken with both him and Putin separately. Zelenskyy described his conversation with the president as positive but insufficient to 'make a plan' for regional peace. Zelenskyy reiterated to President Trump Ukraine's urgent need for 'real security guarantees' before engaging in negotiations with Putin. Meanwhile, President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, claimed that he and Putin 'agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately,' adding that they would begin by contacting President Zelenskyy to inform him of their conversation. Trump also stated that he and Putin have agreed to meet in both Russia and the United States.Efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine have gained prominence this week, with several US leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, traveling to Europe for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. Both Vance and Rubio met with Zelenskyy on Friday. Following the meeting, Vance declared the US's aim to achieve 'a durable, lasting peace,' that would prevent future conflict. However, earlier in the week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Ukraine to prepare for negotiations with the Kremlin, suggesting they abandon hopes of reclaiming land currently occupied by Russia. This stance was met with resistance from Zelenskyy. 'It's out of constitution to recognize our occupied territory like territory of Russia,' he stated on Sunday. 'We will never do it. It's not about — it's not about any negotiations. We will never speak about it.'





