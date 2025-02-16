Zelenskyy Skeptical of Trump's Ukraine War Plan, Demands Direct Involvement in Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubts about the Trump administration's strategy to end the war in Ukraine, insisting on Ukraine's direct participation in peace negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism on Sunday about the Trump administration's plan to end Russia 's war in Ukraine , asserting that he would not accept any such plan if Ukraine is not directly involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy, speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' extended gratitude to President Donald Trump and members of his administration for indicating their desire for the war's conclusion, even suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'a little bit scared' of President Trump. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that the only path to ending the war lies in Ukraine's presence at the negotiating table. \'I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine,' he declared. 'Never.' Zelenskyy continued, 'We are thankful for all the support, unity between USA — in USA around Ukraine support. ... But there is no any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us.' Zelenskyy's remarks follow President Trump's announcement last week that he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Putin separately. Zelenskyy confirmed that his conversation with the President was positive but that they did not delve deep enough to 'make a plan' for peace in the region. Zelenskyy also reiterated his stance to President Trump that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' before entering into negotiations with Putin. \President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, stated that he and Putin had 'agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation.' He further disclosed that he and Putin have agreed to meet in both Russia and the U.S. The quest for ending Russia's war in Ukraine has been under intense scrutiny this past week, with several U.S. leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Europe for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. Both Vance and Rubio met with Zelenskyy on Friday. Subsequently, Vance stated that the U.S. aims to 'achieve a durable, lasting peace,' that would preclude future conflicts. However, earlier in the week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Ukraine to prepare for negotiations with the Kremlin and abandon aspirations of reclaiming territories currently held by Russia — a proposition Zelenskyy vehemently rejected. 'It's out of constitution to recognize our occupied territory like territory of Russia,' he stated on Sunday. 'We will never do it. It's not about — it's not about any negotiations. We will never speak about it.





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

