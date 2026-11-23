Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, claiming that sea drones sank the navy vessel in a surprise assault.

In this satellite image provided by Vantor, the capsized Russian navy corvette Merkury is seen following a suspected drone strike, at a naval base in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, claiming that sea drones sank the navy vessel in a surprise assault the previous day. Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made sea drones in the operation, which struck a Russian navy corvette in the Mediterranean, according to Zelenskyy.

Also read Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine sank Russian warship in drone attack off Libya

The ship was one of Russia's newest vessels, commissioned a year after Moscow launched the 2022 invasion of its neighbor, the Ukrainian leader said in a post on X.The operation, conducted some 2,400 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine, was the latest daring long-range assault by Kyiv's forces. Ukraine has at times blindsided Russia during the war with ingenious attacks that embarrass Moscow, such as Operation Spiderweb in June last year when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked near air bases across Russia.

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons," he said. Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons.

Advertisement

He added that a Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed in the attack. Ukrainian forces are operating in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West. They used the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were at the time operating mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also in other military facilities in the capital Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press earlier this year. The strike severely damaged the Russian corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials.

Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday. Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said. The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, the statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo. Ukraine's Security Service, or SBU, described the operation as"unique.

" It said the cargo ship MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, and the multipurpose corvette Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara. The drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a so-called"mothership" near the target, the SBU said. Russian defenses tried from air, sea and land to hit the attacking drones, it said.

Advertisement

"Ukraine's defense forces have once again shown that the Russian navy and its logistics have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea," which borders both Russia and Ukraine, the SBU said. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.