Zelenskyy Says SpaceX Speed Limits Hinder Ukraine Drone Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims SpaceX Starshield speed caps prevent interceptors from catching Russian Shahed drones, threatening energy infrastructure before winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly accused the American technology firm SpaceX of implementing speed restrictions on its Starshield satellite terminals that are actively hampering the nation's aerial defense capabilities. The president stated that these technical limitations prevent Ukrainian interceptor drones from successfully tracking and destroying faster Russian jet-powered Shahed drones. According to President Zelenskyy, the current configuration of the satellite network creates a critical vulnerability in the country's air defense grid, leaving essential energy infrastructure exposed to sustained missile and drone attacks.

Starshield Speed Cap Blocks Drone Interception

The core of the dispute centers on a specific velocity threshold that SpaceX reportedly imposed on the mobile Starlink and Starshield hardware used by the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian officials confirmed that on October 14, the company introduced a speed limit of 161 kilometers per hour for these terminals operating within Ukrainian territory. President Zelenskyy explained that when Ukrainian interceptor drones exceed this specific speed of 161 kilometers per hour, they lose their communication link with ground operators. This loss of connection makes it nearly impossible for the interceptors to maneuver effectively against Russian targets that travel at significantly higher velocities.

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Russian Shaheds Outpace Ukrainian Defenses

The urgency of this technical restriction is highlighted by the performance specifications of the Russian weapons being deployed against Ukraine. Intelligence reports from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence service indicate that Russian jet-powered Shahed drones can reach speeds between 300 and 400 kilometers per hour. Because the Ukrainian interceptor drones cannot maintain a control link at these higher speeds, they cannot keep up with the Shaheds. President Zelenskyy noted that many of the Russian strikes on energy substations get through precisely because the Starshield terminals on the front line and in temporarily occupied territories remain restricted. These limitations directly affect the ability of Ukrainian forces to protect vital energy assets from ongoing Russian aggression.

SpaceX Denies Recent Restrictions Exist

While President Zelenskyy insists the restrictions are active and harmful, SpaceX has publicly disputed the claims regarding a recent return of these limits. The technology company told US news outlets on the day of the president's statement that allegations of renewed speed restrictions are false. SpaceX maintained that there has been no change to the operational parameters of their satellite terminals. This denial comes despite reports from Kyiv stating that Starshield terminals were again losing connectivity when moving faster than 161 kilometers per hour. The conflicting narratives create uncertainty regarding the exact technical status of the satellite support network during this critical period of the conflict.

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US Pentagon Claims No Orders Were Issued

The controversy also involves the United States government, which has been drawn into the technical dispute between Kyiv and the private satellite operator. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in October that the Pentagon had not issued any orders to restrict Starshield speeds. This official denial from the US Department of Defense adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as it suggests that any limitations are either technical defaults set by SpaceX or unauthorized adjustments rather than mandated policy. President Zelenskyy has instructed Ukraine's foreign ministry, defense ministry, and presidential office to coordinate closely with the US side and SpaceX to resolve the issue and lift the barriers to effective defense.

Urgent Winter Threats to Energy Grid

The stakes of this technical disagreement are extremely high as Ukraine prepares for the winter season. President Zelenskyy emphasized that the protection of lives and the Ukrainian energy grid before winter depends directly on the removal of these speed restrictions. In the past week alone, Russian forces have launched over 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine. These attacks have severely impacted energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Kirovohrad regions. Additionally, railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions has been targeted, further degrading the nation's logistical and industrial capacity during a period of intense warfare.