President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles in overnight Kiev strikes, highlighting severe Patriot interceptor shortages ahead of peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally confirmed that Russian forces utilized KN-23 ballistic missiles manufactured and supplied by North Korea during massive overnight strikes on the capital, Kiev. This revelation emerged from preliminary technical assessments conducted at damaged sites following an intense aerial assault that targeted key energy infrastructure and civilian zones. Zelenskyy stated that these findings serve as definitive proof of the necessity to significantly strengthen global sanctions against regimes supplying advanced weaponry to Moscow.

The President emphasized that Ukraine continues to face a critical and dangerous shortage of interceptors for its Patriot missile defense systems. During the recent overnight operation, Russian forces deployed a total of thirty-six missiles, yet Ukrainian air defense units managed to successfully intercept only four of them. This disproportionately low interception rate underscores the severe operational challenges Kyiv faces in protecting its population centers from sustained aerial bombardment.

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Zelenskyy directly addressed the United States, stating that Washington is in the best position to help resolve this acute shortage of essential defense munitions. Kiev is actively seeking methods to accelerate the delivery of these critical systems and is conveying urgent diplomatic messages to Washington. The President insisted that continued support must be based on principle rather than delayed action to ensure Ukrainian citizens are protected from such large-scale missile attacks.

Diplomatic tensions are high as both nations prepare for a new round of US-mediated trilateral peace talks scheduled to commence on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy accused Russia of laying additional groundwork to pressure Ukraine and its international partners ahead of these negotiations. He argued that the timing of these strikes is designed to undermine joint initiatives aimed at reinvigorating peace efforts, particularly as the country braces for the approaching winter season.

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Ukraine's Air Force provided its own account of the engagement, claiming its units successfully shot down one hundred and forty-nine out of one hundred and seventy-two drones, along with four ballistic missiles. These attacks were described as being mainly directed toward the Kiev region, indicating a concentrated strategic effort to disrupt the administrative and logistical heart of the Ukrainian state. The high volume of drone activity suggests a coordinated tactic to overwhelm defense networks before deploying larger ballistic threats.

In response to the recurring threats against the capital, Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi to work with local authorities to prepare backup transport routes. The President noted that additional transport for Kiev is urgently required because existing contingency plans at the city level are practically nonexistent. This directive highlights the fragility of urban infrastructure in the face of sustained missile campaigns and the need for robust logistical alternatives to maintain essential services.

The Russian defense ministry confirmed launching a massive strike on Kiev overnight, asserting that it hit military-industrial, energy, and transportation infrastructure facilities. Specific targets mentioned included the Pivnichnyi Bridge, which was reportedly damaged in the assault. Moscow claimed that the infrastructure targeted was utilized by Kiev to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, thereby legitimizing the strikes as attacks on military assets rather than civilian targets.

Ukraine is also counting on new contributions from European countries to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List initiative to bolster its defensive capabilities. Zelenskyy added that there will be new energy support packages for Ukraine, along with new deliveries to support the country's logistics chains. These measures are intended to provide a comprehensive response to the hybrid nature of the conflict, addressing both immediate security needs and long-term infrastructural resilience.

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Neither Russian nor North Korean officials have yet commented on Zelenskyy's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war conditions. The overnight attack came just a day after Zelenskyy indicated that his country had intelligence regarding planned Russian targets, including the energy sector and bridges across the Dnieper River. The situation remains volatile as diplomatic efforts continue alongside intensifying military pressure on Ukrainian soil.