Zelenskyy: Putin 'a Little Bit Scared' of Trump, Believes He Can Push for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is afraid of President Donald Trump and that Trump has the opportunity to push Russia towards peace negotiations. Zelenskyy expressed this confidence in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, following Trump's announcement of immediate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence in President Donald Trump 's ability to push Russia towards peace negotiations in an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday. Zelenskyy stated that he believes Putin harbors a degree of fear towards Trump, saying, 'I think he's really a little bit scared about the President Trump.' He added, 'And I think the president has this chance, and he's strong. And I think that really he can push Putin to peace negotiations.

' Zelenskyy, however, cautioned against placing complete trust in Putin, advising, 'Don't trust him. Don't trust Putin. Don't trust just words about ceasefire.' This interview follows Trump's announcement last Wednesday that Putin had agreed to 'immediately' begin peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Trump has appointed a team comprising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiations with both Russia and Ukraine.





