Zelenskyy Plans US Talks Ahead of Abu Dhabi Summit With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Spain for air defense talks while coordinating with US officials ahead of the critical three-way meeting in Abu Dhabi next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid on Wednesday to attend high-level discussions focused on strengthening Kyiv's air defense capabilities. The visit coincides with the Ibero-American summit, providing a platform for top-tier diplomatic meetings alongside bilateral security consultations.

Zelenskyy Coordinates With American Partners

Zelenskyy confirmed via Telegram that he intends to hold direct conversations with United States officials during the days leading up to the scheduled negotiations in Abu Dhabi. He stated that these contacts are essential for coordinating with partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and defining the next steps toward peace.

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Upcoming Three-Way Negotiations In UAE

The planned three-way talks in Abu Dhabi are set to take place on November 10-11, according to statements made by US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff earlier in the week. These sessions will bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia to discuss ending the war against Ukraine, establishing post-war security agreements, and implementing de-escalation measures.

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Focus On Air Defense And Winter Readiness

In his online comments, Zelenskyy emphasized that his immediate discussions in Madrid would concentrate on boosting the air defenses required to counter Russian air strikes. This focus is particularly critical as Ukraine prepares for the upcoming winter season, which typically sees intensified aerial bombardment campaigns.

Diplomatic Strategy And Next Steps

The Ukrainian president described the current period as one of active coordination aimed at securing tangible outcomes from the international community. By aligning strategies with American counterparts before the Abu Dhabi summit, Kyiv seeks to ensure its security concerns are adequately addressed in any potential peace framework.