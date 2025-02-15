Zelenskyy Links Putin Meeting to Trump-Negotiated Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted on 'security guarantees' before engaging with Russia, while the Trump administration seeks a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy stated he would only meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a peace plan is negotiated with President Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his country desires 'security guarantees' before engaging in any discussions with Russia , as the Trump administration urges both nations to achieve a swift resolution to the three-year-long conflict.

Prior to his meeting with Vice President JD Vance on Friday for highly anticipated talks at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy declared he would only consent to an in-person meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a mutually agreeable plan is negotiated with US President Donald Trump. The approximately 40-minute meeting between Vance and Zelenskyy yielded no significant pronouncements outlining a path to ending the deadliest war in Europe since World War 2. Zelenskyy expressed a poignant plea regarding the current state of affairs. Vance, on the other hand, emphasized that the Trump administration is dedicated to finding a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia. 'Essentially, the objective, as President Trump has outlined it, is for us to want the war to conclude,' Vance stated. 'We want the bloodshed to cease. Not the type of peace that would leave Eastern Europe embroiled in conflict just a few years down the line.' Both Vance and Zelenskyy indicated that they had engaged in a 'productive' conversation and pledged to reconvene for future discussions. Vance was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Keith Kellogg, President Trump's special envoy on the Ukraine war, representing the US delegation. Trump unexpectedly shifted from years of unwavering US support for Ukraine this week following a phone call with Putin, stating that the two leaders were likely to meet soon to negotiate a peace agreement. Trump subsequently assured Zelenskyy that he too would have a place at the negotiating table. Before his meeting with Zelenskyy, Vance had discussions with European leaders concerning freedom of speech and illegal immigration on the continent, cautioning that they risk losing public backing if they fail to swiftly alter their course. 'The threat that I am most concerned about regarding Europe is not Russia. It is not China. It is not any other external actor,' Vance declared in an address to the Munich Security Conference. 'What I fear is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.' He issued a stern warning to European officials: 'If you are running in fear of your own electorate, there is nothing America can do for you.' US officials have warned of potential sanctions and military action if Russia refuses to accept a peace deal proposed by Kiev.





Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelenskyy JD Vance Donald Trump Munich Security Conference Peace Negotiations War In Europe

