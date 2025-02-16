Zelenskyy Expresses Skepticism About Trump's Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy casts doubt on the effectiveness of any peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war that excludes Ukraine's direct participation in negotiations. He speaks to President Trump's recent phone calls with himself and Putin, emphasizing the need for 'real security guarantees' before any discussions with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubts on Sunday regarding the Trump administration's plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he wouldn't accept any such plan that excluded Ukraine's direct involvement in negotiations.

On NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards President Donald Trump and his administration for their indication of wanting the war to cease, even suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'a little bit scared' of President Trump. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that the only path to ending the conflict lies in Ukraine's presence at the negotiation table.Zelenskyy firmly stated, 'I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine. Never.' He continued, 'We are thankful for all the support, unity between the USA — in the USA around Ukraine support. But there is no any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us.' These remarks follow President Trump's announcement last week that he had separate phone conversations with both Zelenskyy and Putin. Zelenskyy described his call with the president as positive but insufficient to formulate a peace plan for the region. He reiterated to President Trump that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' before engaging in negotiations with Putin.President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, claimed that he and Putin agreed to initiate negotiations through their respective teams, starting with a call to Zelenskyy to inform him about the conversation. He also mentioned their agreement to meet in both Russia and the U.S. The focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war intensified this past week with several U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, traveling to Europe for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. Both Vance and Rubio met with Zelenskyy on Friday. Following the meeting, Vance stated the U.S.'s desire for 'a durable, lasting peace' that would prevent future conflicts. However, earlier in the week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted that Ukraine should prepare for negotiations with the Kremlin and relinquish hopes of reclaiming territories currently occupied by Russia — a stance Zelenskyy rejected. Zelenskyy declared, 'It's out of constitution to recognize our occupied territory like territory of Russia. We will never do it. It's not about — it's not about any negotiations. We will never speak about it.'





