Zelenskyy Doubts Trump's Ukraine Plan, Insists on Direct Involvement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about the Trump administration's plan to end the war in Ukraine, stating that he would not accept any plan that excludes Ukraine from direct negotiations. Despite acknowledging gratitude for the US support and unity, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's presence at the negotiating table.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism on Sunday regarding the Trump administration's plan to end Russia 's war in Ukraine , asserting that he would not accept any such plan if Ukraine is not directly involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy, speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' conveyed gratitude towards President Donald Trump and his administration for signaling their desire for the war's cessation, even suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'a little bit scared' of President Trump. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that the sole path to ending the war lies in Ukraine's participation at the negotiating table.'I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine,' he firmly stated. 'Never.' Zelenskyy acknowledged the support and unity rallying around Ukraine in the United States, but insisted, 'There is no any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us.' These remarks follow President Trump's assertion last week that he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Putin in separate phone calls. Zelenskyy confirmed a positive conversation with the president but clarified that discussions did not delve sufficiently to 'make a plan' for regional peace. He reiterated to President Trump that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' to engage in negotiations with Putin.On his Truth Social platform, President Trump stated that he and Putin had 'agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately,' with plans to inform President Zelenskyy of their conversation. Trump additionally claimed that he and Putin have agreed to meet in both Russia and the United States. Efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine gained prominence this past week with prominent U.S. figures, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, traveling to Europe for the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. Both Vance and Rubio met with Zelenskyy on Friday. Following the meeting, Vance expressed the U.S.'s desire for 'a durable, lasting peace' that would preclude future conflicts. However, earlier in the week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested that Ukraine should prepare to negotiate a settlement with the Kremlin and relinquish hopes of reclaiming currently Russian-occupied territory — a proposition Zelenskyy rejected outright. 'It's out of constitution to recognize our occupied territory like territory of Russia,' he stated on Sunday. 'We will never do it. It's not about — it's not about any negotiations. We will never speak about it.'





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia War Zelenskyy Trump Negotiations US Support Peace Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zelenskyy to Vance: Ukraine wants 'security guarantees' as Trump seeks to end Ukraine-Russia warUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with U.S. President Trump.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Skeptical of Trump's Ukraine Peace PlanUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed doubt over the Trump administration's plan to end the war in Ukraine, stating that he would not accept any plan that excludes Ukraine from negotiations. Despite acknowledging Trump's efforts to signal an end to the conflict, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of Ukraine's direct involvement in any peace talks. Zelenskyy's comments follow Trump's claim of speaking with both Zelenskyy and Putin, aiming to initiate negotiations between the parties.

Read more »

Trump Calls for End to Russia-Ukraine War, Blames Biden and ZelenskyyFormer President Donald Trump, in his first sit-down interview since returning to the White House, called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, placing blame on both current President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump stated that an estimated 850,000 Russian and 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the war began in 2022. He also criticized Biden's energy policies, claiming they enriched Putin, and suggested Zelenskyy could have prevented the conflict. Trump threatened further economic pressure on Russia if Putin doesn't make a deal, while stating Zelenskyy has expressed willingness to negotiate.

Read more »

Zelenskyy: Trump's Pressure on Putin 'Just and Fair,' Hopes for 'Strong Ukraine'Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praises Donald Trump's rhetoric demanding a peace deal from Putin, stating it's what Putin fears most. Zelenskyy believes Trump's strong stance can compel Putin to negotiate and end the war, emphasizing the need for international pressure, specifically from China, for a lasting solution.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Include Ukraine in Russia TalksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Ukraine's inclusion in talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding the ongoing war. He expressed concern over excluding Ukraine from these discussions and advocated for more direct communication between Kyiv and Washington to formulate a ceasefire plan. Zelenskyy believes that U.S. President Donald Trump could leverage sanctions and continued military support to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in negotiations.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Include Ukraine in Russia NegotiationsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced deep concern on Saturday about being excluded from talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. He stressed the importance of direct conversations between Kyiv and Washington to develop a ceasefire plan. Zelenskyy believes Trump could leverage sanctions and military support to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Read more »