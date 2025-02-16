Zelenskyy Demands Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on direct involvement in any negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia, while U.S. officials embark on diplomatic efforts in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he must be included in any negotiations concerning the war, stating that Ukraine would 'never accept deals made behind our backs.' The president's warning comes as U.S. officials, including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are set to travel to Saudi Arabia to initiate talks aiming for peace between Russia n President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy .

Zelenskyy's stance reflects a broader tension surrounding the potential for negotiations. While some U.S. officials, including former President Donald Trump, have expressed optimism about the possibility of talks, Zelenskyy has stressed the need for Ukraine's direct participation. Trump, in a Truth Social post, claimed that he and Putin agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately following a phone call. However, Zelenskiy's statement makes it clear that any agreement must be reached with Ukraine's full consent and involvement. Meanwhile, senior Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Senator Marco Rubio, and U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg, have been engaged in discussions at the Munich Security Conference. Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, touching on the war in Ukraine and other matters. Kellogg maintained that Ukrainian voices would be at the negotiating table, but he stopped short of guaranteeing a seat for European nations. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating that while two protagonists (Ukraine and Russia) would likely be directly involved, the interests of other parties, such as the U.S. and Europe, would still be considered. Kellogg defended the need to engage with Putin, emphasizing that even adversaries must communicate. He suggested that negotiations could focus on Russia's territorial concessions and the targeting of Putin's oil revenue. However, the administration has been hesitant to specify any concrete demands from Russia before potential talks commence.





