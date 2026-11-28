Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned U.S. President Trump's diplomatic approach to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, comparing it to befriending a wartime dictator. While Trump defends his strategy as necessary for brokering a peace deal, Zelenskyy urges Washington to apply more pressure on Moscow. Tensions remain high amid ongoing sanctions on the International Criminal Court and diplomatic disputes over the future of the conflict.

Vladimir Putin, in the latest sign of deepening tension between Kyiv and Washington, as new questions emerged about Europe’s future financial commitments to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday that he wants the U.S. to apply more pressure on Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine, which began almost five years ago and grinds on despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal.

“He can’t be a friend,” Zelenskyy told the British broadcaster in Kyiv, likening the statement to someone calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Zelenskyy’s remarks. But Trump on Thursday defended his reference to Putin.

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“We want to make a deal. We want to stop the killing,” he said.