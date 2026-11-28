Volodomyr Zelenskyy says Vladmir Putin is 'an aggressor and a killer,' comparing him to Adolf Hitler and arguing he cannot be President Trump's friend.

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Trump doubles down on support for Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler on Thursday amid President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to end the war between "Of course, it's up to President of the United States, but it's strange. He's an aggressor and a killer. He can't be a friend.

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It just cannot be," Zelenskyy told the British Broadcasting Company during an interview that aired Thursday.