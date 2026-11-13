Zelenskyy Calls Prisoner Swap Real Result as Peace Talks Advance in Dublin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms the largest prisoner exchange with Russia. US envoys met in Dublin. European reps join next round. Security concerns drive German drone ban.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Thursday a significant breakthrough in diplomatic efforts, calling the upcoming prisoner swap a "real result" of ongoing negotiations. The announcement came immediately after high-level talks in Dublin with United States special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Major Prisoner Exchange Agreed by Russia

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that the Russian side has agreed to a prisoner exchange that would represent the largest swap between the two nations since the conflict began. Zelenskyy described the agreement as a crucial step forward, emphasizing its importance for both military personnel and civilian families affected by the war. This development follows earlier progress reported during talks held in Abu Dhabi, which Zelenskyy said provided renewed hope for ending the hostilities.

Also read Russia, Ukraine agree to large prisoner exchange as talks end with no major breakthrough

European Role Expanded in Negotiations

Zelenskyy explicitly stated that European representatives will now join the next round of negotiations as formal members of the Ukrainian negotiating team rather than acting as separate observers. He argued that this inclusion is vital for long-term security guarantees and prosperity, noting that the war takes place on European soil. The President highlighted that Ukraine intends to become a member of the European Union, making direct European involvement in peace settlements essential for regional stability.

Contrasting Russian Demands and Stances

Despite the optimism surrounding the prisoner deal, tensions remain high regarding territorial and security conditions. Russian leadership has previously stated they will not dilute demands to control territories Russia claims to have annexed from Ukraine. Furthermore, the Russian side has firmly ruled out the deployment of foreign peacekeeping troops within Ukraine, characterizing such a move as a continuation of the war rather than a peacekeeping measure.

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German Defense Shifts Due to Security Risks

In a separate but related security development, Germany has announced it will end the military use of drones manufactured by Chinese companies. This decision stems from growing security concerns regarding potential vulnerabilities in equipment supplied by Beijing. The move underscores the broader geopolitical friction affecting European defense strategies and supply chains as nations seek to reduce reliance on strategic competitors.

Next Steps for International Diplomacy

Zelenskyy indicated that further meetings are expected in the near future, with each subsequent round intended to yield concrete results. The primary goal remains bringing the parties closer to a definitive end to the conflict. The President stressed that the success of these diplomatic initiatives depends heavily on the United States approach to engaging with Russia. Continued engagement by US envoys and European partners will be critical in maintaining momentum toward a lasting resolution.