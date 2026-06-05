Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written a public letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for direct negotiations in a neutral country. The US Senate has approved a $70 billion immigration bill, and the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested the girlfriend's son in connection with the stabbing death of actor James Handy. A group of superfans known as the 'Spurs Nuns' are aiming to bring divine intervention to the NBA Finals.

Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written a public letter to Russia n President Vladimir Putin calling for direct negotiations in a neutral country. In a separate development, prosecutors in Arizona have lost their appeal in a case related to fake electors, but vow to present the case again to a grand jury.

The US Senate has approved a $70 billion immigration bill after rejecting efforts to permanently ban former President Donald Trump's settlement fund. In sports news, a group of superfans known as the 'Spurs Nuns' are aiming to bring divine intervention to the NBA Finals. In other news, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested the girlfriend's son in connection with the stabbing death of actor James Handy.

Longtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley has shared a story about telling his boss off, while a live frog was found in a grocery store salad bag. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, and a new kind of date has made personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. A photo has captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany.

The energy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers have been found to rival those of most countries. Being a night owl may not be great for one's heart, but there are ways to do something about it. An experimental pill has promised new hope for deadly pancreatic cancer. Callers to a Washington state hotline who press 2 for Spanish have been getting accented AI English instead.

Flower gardens can endure hot, dry summers better if certain plants are chosen. The Archbishop of Washington has removed a priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demons. In a separate incident, ICE has detained 48 migrants in South Carolina for using false identity documents. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has begun to refill with water after several months of repairs, which included painting the basin a deep shade called 'American flag blue'.

A duck was spotted swimming in the pool as workers concentrated on plumbing fixtures. The Washington Monument was visible in the background as the pool was being refilled





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Crime Environment Technology Zelenskyy Putin Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Spurs Nuns NBA Finals Ukraine Russia US Senate Immigration Bill LAPD Stabbing Death Actor James Handy CBS Correspondent Scott Pelley Live Frog Viral Phenomenon Argentina Animals AI And Data Centers Energy Use Water Use Pollution Night Owl Pancreatic Cancer Experimental Pill Washington State Hotline Accented AI English Flower Gardens Hot Dry Summers Washington Monument ICE False Identity Documents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In public letter, Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin for direct negotiations in a neutral countryUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for face-to-face negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »

In public letter, Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin for direct negotiations in a neutral countryUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for face-to-face negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »

In public letter, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin for direct negotiations in a neutral countryZelenskyy sent a public letter to Putin proposing face-to-face negotiations to end war.

Read more »

In public letter, Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin for direct negotiations in a neutral countryUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for face-to-face negotiations in a public letter addressed directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »