Zelenskyy Calls for 'Armed Forces of Europe' Amidst Growing Security Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the creation of a unified European military force in response to Russia's aggression, while Vice President JD Vance stresses the need for increased European defense spending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a powerful call for the creation of a unified 'armed forces of Europe' during the Munich Security Conference, suggesting that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security in the face of Russia's aggression.

Zelenskyy, reflecting on Ukraine's three-year struggle against the invading Russian forces, argued that the war has demonstrated the foundation for a united European military force, a concept long discussed among European leaders. 'The armed forces of Europe must be created,' Zelenskyy asserted, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.Zelenskyy's proposal comes amid growing concerns about Russia's expansionist ambitions and the potential vulnerability of other European nations. He has repeatedly urged the European Union for increased military and economic support, warning that Russia's actions pose a threat to the entire continent. Zelenskyy's speech also touched upon the recent phone conversation between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Trump suggested a potential meeting to negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed concern that any deals regarding Ukraine should not be made without Ukraine's direct involvement, stating, 'Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe.' He further highlighted the shift in U.S. policy, stating, 'The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.'Vice President JD Vance, representing the Trump administration, met with Zelenskyy on Friday to discuss the ongoing war and the possibility of a lasting peace. Vance emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to achieving a 'durable' peace that prevents future conflicts. He also stressed the need for Europe to take a more active role in its own defense, calling for a significant increase in European security spending.Vance's call for European defense autonomy reflects the Trump administration's broader approach to international relations, which emphasizes self-reliance and a focus on national interests. He warned European leaders about the dangers of complacency, stating, 'The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia; it's not China. What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.'European leaders, grappling with this new reality, are navigating a complex landscape. While they recognize the need to support Ukraine and address security concerns, they are also constrained by budgetary realities and the desire to maintain a peaceful and cooperative European order





