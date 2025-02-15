Zelenskyy Calls for 'Armed Forces of Europe' Amid Trans-Atlantic Rift

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges creation of a European army as U.S. support wavers and Trump's policies exacerbate tensions with Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that the time has come for the establishment of an 'armed forces of Europe ,' arguing that the United States can no longer be relied upon to provide support for the continent. This assertion came amidst escalating tensions at the Munich Security Conference, where Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered forceful speeches highlighting the growing rift in trans-Atlantic relations due to a series of decisions by U.S.

President Donald Trump.Zelenskyy's call for a European army stems from Ukraine's nearly three-year struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion, which he believes demonstrates the viability of such a force. He emphasized that Ukraine's defense against Russia necessitates a more robust European commitment to its security. Zelenskyy also expressed his refusal to allow his ministers to sign a mineral extraction agreement with the U.S. due to concerns about its ability to protect Ukraine's interests. This stance reflects a growing distrust of American support among some European leaders.Meanwhile, Scholz criticized American interference in German elections after U.S. Vice President JD Vance condemned European leaders for their approach to democracy and met with the head of a German far-right party. Trump's recent actions, including his decision to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, have further strained relations with Europe. These moves break from the Biden administration's more adversarial stance towards Moscow and have been met with alarm by European leaders who fear a weakening of Western resolve against Russia.Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Gen. Keith Kellogg, all but excluded Europeans from any potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, stating that the talks would likely involve only Ukrainians, Russians, and Americans. This exclusion has deepened the divide between the U.S. and its European allies, raising questions about the future of trans-Atlantic cooperation. European leaders are now grappling with the implications of a more assertive and unpredictable U.S. foreign policy, while also seeking to navigate the complexities of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine





