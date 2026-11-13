Zelenskyy Confirms European Powers Join Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks After Kushner Diplomatic Push

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Jared Kushner confirm European negotiators will join the next Ukraine-Russia peace talks, marking a shift from previous exclusion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Jared Kushner have officially confirmed that European negotiators will participate in the next round of peace talks with Russia, marking a significant diplomatic shift after previous meetings excluded them. This development follows intense shuttle diplomacy between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, as President Vladimir Putin signaled Moscow would not compromise on its hardline demands to end the nearly five-year conflict. The agreement ensures that European powers will have a voice rather than remaining on the sidelines during future negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine. In a packed day of shuttle diplomacy following negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff held over four hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday before jetting to debrief Zelenskyy in Dublin. As they spoke to journalists on the tarmac of a military airbase in Ireland, the main piece of progress touted by the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump's representative was that European negotiators would be at the table for future talks.

Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Europeans will take part rather than remain separately on the sidelines as they were in Abu Dhabi, insisting they will have a voice. Kushner stated that a deal cannot be reached without Europeans at the table, emphasizing their indispensable role in any potential resolution. He added that Putin was willing to give it a try, although the Kremlin did not explicitly confirm this agreement in a public statement. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reinforced this position, insisting that European leaders must take part in the discussions to ensure broader continental security and legitimacy for any agreed terms. The European Commission also met with the US envoys, with reports indicating that a new multilateral meeting will be fixed soon to formalize the inclusion of European capitals in the process.

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The core mechanism for the upcoming diplomatic engagement involves direct participation of European representatives alongside US and Ukrainian delegations. The Kremlin did not confirm Putin had agreed to include Europe in future talks, which Kiev and its allies have long been seeking. Instead, the Russian leader had earlier told the US duo he would not water down demands to control parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed. He also ruled out agreeing to foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, a deployment he described as a continuation of war rather than a path to peace. Moscow has sought to reframe talks as part of a wider discussion about European security, while Kiev and European leaders have insisted there is no need to rewrite the arrangements underpinning the continent's security. They maintain that Russia must first stop hostilities before any broader security architecture is discussed.

During over four hours of talks in the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin rejected the concept of demilitarized zones, stating there is only one line of demarcation: the state border. He emphasized that this clear boundary would determine where Russian and Ukrainian forces are positioned. Zelenskyy also said that the next round of talks with Russia should include steps towards ceasefires and de-escalation measures. He stated that they decided to work on an agenda about any kind of de-escalation and some kind of ceasefires, hoping to establish immediate humanitarian relief measures. Usually held behind closed doors, the Kremlin chose to televise a lengthy opening exchange between Putin and the US envoys, signaling the high stakes of these diplomatic maneuvers.

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While diplomatic channels are opening, practical military challenges persist, including restrictions on Starshield satellite internet service that hamper Ukraine's ability to intercept jet drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that these technical limitations are resulting in more casualties, highlighting the urgent need for operational support alongside diplomatic efforts. He noted that more of Ukraine's people are being killed due to these restrictions, adding a sense of urgency to the diplomatic push. The path forward requires reconciling Russia's desire to reframe talks around wider European security arrangements with Kiev's insistence on stopping hostilities first. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a summit of European leaders in the Irish capital to coordinate the continent's unified position during these critical negotiations.

The upcoming negotiations will test whether the inclusion of European stakeholders can bridge the gap between Moscow's territorial demands and the security guarantees sought by Ukraine and its allies. Progress in Ukraine peace talks depends heavily on the US approach to Russia, according to Zelenskyy, who views the American mediation as pivotal. The diplomatic breakthrough was the result of a packed day of shuttle diplomacy involving US envoy Jared Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff. After holding lengthy discussions with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the US envoys flew to Dublin to debrief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The inclusion of Europe aims to prevent a separate peace deal that might exclude continental interests, ensuring a more comprehensive resolution to the conflict.