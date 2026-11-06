Zelenskyy and Klitschko Clash Over Kyiv Power Outages and Bridge Attacks

President Zelenskyy blames Mayor Klitschko for Kyiv's energy crisis as Russian strikes hit Dnipro bridges. The feud worsens amid blackouts and heating failures.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko have intensified a public dispute over the Ukrainian capital's readiness for winter, as fresh Russia n attacks plunged the city into severe power and water outages. The conflict escalated after Russia n forces struck bridges across the Dnipro River for the first time in nearly five years, disrupting traffic and metro services while leaving millions without heat. Zelenskyy accused Klitschko's administration of failing to prepare the city, while Klitschko claimed the central government was sabotaging Kyiv through inaction and political manipulation.

The Energy Crisis and Infrastructure Failures

Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is facing the worst energy situation in the country, attributing the crisis to a combination of Russian military operations and local administrative failures. He wrote on the platform X that the current emergency is the direct consequence of decisions not implemented at the city level regarding preparations for the heating season. The president highlighted that the infrastructure damage has left the metropolis of more than three million residents without reliable centralized heating as temperatures near freezing.

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The physical impact on Kyiv has been profound and immediate. City-wide water outages now last for hours and occur with greater frequency than in previous years. The rumble of diesel generators has become a constant backdrop on torch-lit streets, replacing the usual hum of the city. Metro services, a critical artery for commuters, have been frequently halted by the instability in the power grid, adding to the daily struggles of residents trying to maintain normalcy during wartime.

Political Feud and Mutual Accusations

The public spasm marks a significant deepening of a long-running feud between the two leaders, who have rarely mentioned one another by name in the past. Zelenskyy described Klitschko's criticism of the government as constant manipulations designed to shift blame for the energy collapse. He argued that the mayor's administration was partly responsible for the severity of the outages due to a lack of decisive action on infrastructure resilience.

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In two separate statements, Klitschko accused the central government of cynically dragging its feet in approving a comprehensive resilience plan for the city. He claimed that the administration's primary goal is to get rid of Klitschko in any way possible, creating constant obstacles and failing to help the capital. The mayor asserted that these actions are effectively destroying Kyiv, framing the energy crisis as a result of political sabotage rather than just military aggression.

Diplomatic Breakdown and Administrative Deadlock

The breakdown in communication has led to a stalemate in addressing the city's urgent needs. Klitschko revealed that his repeated calls for a meeting with Zelenskyy to resolve these problems have gone unanswered. This silence comes days after Zelenskyy disclosed that he had approached several top former officials to lead Kyiv's military administration, a parallel wartime authority answerable directly to the president. None of the potential appointees agreed to take on the role, leaving the administrative vacuum unresolved.

Zelenskyy explained to reporters that it is difficult for Klitschko and presidential appointees to work together harmoniously. He suggested that the mayor perceives any attempt by the central government to strengthen Kyiv's defenses as a move to replace him. This mutual distrust has paralyzed coordinated efforts to upgrade bomb shelters and repair energy facilities, exacerbating the suffering of civilians who are caught between the front lines and internal political conflict.

Broader Context and Future Outlook

The dispute occurs against the backdrop of a severe shortage of air-defense weapons for Ukraine, which struggles to down fast-moving missiles and drones. The city is entering another winter of attacks on energy facilities, with no clear end in sight. Wartime elections are prohibited in Ukraine, meaning both men have remained in their offices beyond their original terms, sustaining the political deadlock. The unresolved tensions threaten to further undermine the capital's ability to withstand the harsh conditions of winter and continued Russian aggression.