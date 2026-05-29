Zelensky Warns of Russian Attack as Drone Strikes Romania, Raising NATO Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning about a potential new massive Russian attack following an overnight drone strike on an apartment building in Romania that injured two people. The incident, which marks the first time a Russian drone has hit a densely populated area in Romania, has sparked strong condemnation from NATO and European leaders, with Romania calling it a 'grave and irresponsible escalation' and NATO chief Mark Rutte stating Russia's 'reckless behaviour is a danger to us all.' President Vladimir Putin denied any threat to Europe and suggested the drone could be Ukrainian, while Zelensky emphasized the need for air defense and urged increased sanctions on Russia. The event has heightened concerns about the war spilling over into neighboring NATO states, with Romania having experienced repeated airspace violations since Russia began attacks on Ukrainian ports across the Danube River.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning that Russia is preparing a new massive attack, just hours after a Russia n drone struck a residential apartment block in Galati, western Romania , injuring two people.

In a video message to Ukrainian citizens and a post on X, Zelensky stressed that the situation 'concerns both the United States and Europe,' highlighting the broader security implications of the conflict. He urged the public to heed air raid alerts and emphasized that air defense and continued support for Ukraine to protect its skies are top priorities, thanking international partners for their assistance.

His warnings came as British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the Romanian incident as a 'serious violation' and noted that Moscow's war is 'spreading.

' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga declared President Vladimir Putin a 'real threat' to all of Europe, and NATO has vowed to 'defend every inch of allied territory. ' The strike on the ten-story building caused an explosion, ignited a fire on the roof, and led to the evacuation of 70 residents.

It is the first time during the war that a drone has hit a densely populated area in Romania and resulted in injuries, significantly raising tensions on NATO's eastern flank at a time when allies are deeply concerned about the conflict spilling across borders. President Putin swiftly denied any Russian involvement or threat to European nations, calling it 'too early to say' the drone was Russian and attempting to blame Ukraine, citing previous incidents of Ukrainian drones straying into Poland and Baltic states.

However, Romania's Defense Ministry reported that Russian drones have breached its airspace 28 times since Russia began attacking Ukrainian ports along the Danube River, with drone fragments recovered on Romanian soil 47 times. Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu called the incident a 'serious violation of international law' and announced that Romania would take diplomatic measures, including invoking NATO's Article 4 consultations, and has requested accelerated transfers of anti-drone capabilities.

The ministry stated that two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter were scrambled to monitor the attack, with pilots authorized to shoot down drones-a power Romania holds under peacetime law if lives or property are at risk, though it has not yet done so. The episode has triggered a unified condemnation from Western leaders.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after a call with Romanian President Nicuşor Dan, affirmed that 'NATO stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory' and warned that Russia's actions pose a danger to all. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared that Russia's 'war of aggression has crossed yet another line.

' Meanwhile, Zelensky urged European allies to increase sanctions on Russia in response. The incident underscores the escalating risks of the war extending into NATO member states, particularly those sharing borders with Ukraine like Romania, which has a 650-kilometer frontier. As cross-border attacks and drone incursions become more frequent-with Ukrainian drones also straying into Baltic airspace recently-the pressure mounts on the alliance to bolster eastern defenses and reassess its posture toward Russia.

The situation remains fluid, with Zelensky's intelligence warnings suggesting further Russian offensive maneuvers could be imminent, demanding urgent coordinated action from the international community





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