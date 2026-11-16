Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims SpaceX Starshield speed limits hinder drone interception, urging Elon Musk and the US to lift restrictions to protect energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued an urgent appeal to the United States government and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, demanding the immediate removal of operational restrictions on the Starshield satellite network. Zelensky argued that lifting these limits is essential for Ukraine to defend its territory against escalating Russian military assaults as winter approaches.

Urging Right Side of History

Zelensky stated that it is critical for both the American administration and Musk's private satellite company to align themselves with historical justice by allowing full functionality of the military-grade communications system. He emphasized that the protection of civilian lives and critical national infrastructure depends entirely on the restoration of unrestricted service before the onset of severe weather conditions.

Also read SpaceX says Starship Flight 15 booster aborted 'chopsticks' catch due to guidance issue (video)

The President directed Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the President's Office to coordinate directly with Washington and SpaceX to resolve the technical barriers. His statement on social media highlighted that the current limitations are preventing effective defense mechanisms from functioning as originally intended during active combat scenarios.

Starshield Speed Limits Hindering Defense

Zelensky attributed recent breaches in Ukrainian air defense to specific restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield terminals deployed along the front line. He explained that these speed caps cause interceptor drones to lose connectivity with their human operators when traveling at velocities exceeding 161 kilometres per hour, which equates to 100 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Consequently, Ukrainian automated interceptors are unable to chase down and destroy Russian jet-powered Shahed drones that exceed this threshold. Zelensky noted that while regular Starlink services remain unaffected for general battlefield communications, the specialized Starshield system required for high-speed interception is being throttled, leaving the airspace vulnerable.

This technical limitation has allowed more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 aerial bombs, and 15 missiles to successfully penetrate Ukrainian defenses in recent days. The Ukrainian leader described the impact of these strikes as severe, particularly noting the renewed intensity of Moscow's targeting of the national energy grid.

Political Motives Suspected Over Technical Issues

While SpaceX has previously denied imposing any restrictions and claimed that issues are detected across the entire frontline, Zelensky remains suspicious of the company's stance. He suggested that the slowdown might be a political decision linked to current peace negotiations rather than a genuine technical failure, noting a lack of clear explanations from the US government.

Earlier assurances from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated that Starshield operations were under significant US government control, which contrasts with the current ambiguity regarding the speed limits. Zelensky questioned whether these restrictions were imposed to force Ukraine into making territorial concessions during ongoing ceasefire talks with European leaders.

Advertisement

The context of these demands is complicated by reports that the US proposed Ukraine cede territory in the Donbas region in exchange for eventual NATO membership. Zelensky's insistence on lifting restrictions coincides with a period of heightened diplomatic pressure, raising questions about the independence of military technology decisions in geopolitical strategy.

Russia Lifts Ban on Targeting Ukrainian Leadership

Compounding the military and diplomatic tensions, Moscow has reportedly escalated its strategic objectives by lifting an unofficial ban on targeting Ukrainian leadership figures. According to the Moscow-based newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, President Vladimir Putin authorized precision strikes on the bunkers and motorcades of Kyiv's senior officials.

This decision was reportedly made during a closed-door meeting of Russia's Security Council, where security officials argued that passive defense strategies are futile. The authorities in Moscow demanded permission for the physical elimination of Ukraine's political and military top brass, including Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff.

Russian security bosses allegedly urged the use of heavy hypersonic weapons to carry out these targeted eliminations, signaling a significant shift in Russian military doctrine. This development follows a recent week of intense aerial bombardment and diplomatic maneuvering, intensifying the existential threat facing the Ukrainian government as it struggles to maintain infrastructure stability.