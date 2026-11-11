Zelensky taunts Putin as US‑mediated talks in Abu Dhabi stall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a two‑day US‑brokered negotiation in Abu Dhabi ended without a breakthrough on ending the war, while a prisoner‑of‑war exchange was agreed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood on a balcony in Copenhagen and openly criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the two‑day, US‑brokered talks in Abu Dhabi concluded without a meaningful agreement to end the war in the Donbas region.

Core Details of the Abu Dhabi Negotiations

The Geneva‑style talks, which opened on 29 March and closed on 30 March, were the first face‑to‑face meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in nine months. They were conducted under the auspices of the United States, with Jared Kushner, son‑in‑law of former President Trump, playing a key diplomatic role. A sizable prisoner‑of‑war exchange was agreed, but no significant progress was made on broader peace terms.

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Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that "every inch of our land will be reclaimed by Russia, one way or another." He also noted that the prisoner exchange was only "in principle," indicating unfinished details. Ukraine's delegation was led by Rustem Umerov, who confirmed the planned exchange and expressed hope for finalising numerical details the next day.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Zelensky's remarks were charged: he said, "Nobody stopped Putin. Nobody destroyed him. And he is still alive. God bless, he is hearing us, listening to us. Maybe we will do something. It's really a huge problem." The comments reflected a refusal to concede any diplomatic foothold to Moscow.

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In contrast, Medinsky's statement underscored Moscow's insistence that no surrender is possible, while Jared Kushner emphasized the need for European participation. Kushner said that the United Nations, the European Union, and NATO would need to be involved to shape post‑war security arrangements. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that European representatives might eventually join the talks, but said they currently "do not indicate any desire to contribute to a movement towards peace."

Real‑World Impact and What Comes Next

The prisoner‑of‑war exchange is a tangible step that may bring some relief to families on both sides, but it does not alter the status quo of contested territories. Ukrainian officials highlighted the need for guarantees that Russia will not re‑invade, while European officials warned that any security discussion must only begin after a ceasefire has been achieved.

Following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi talks, Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Moscow on 31 March and then to Dublin to meet with Zelensky. The next round of negotiations is expected to involve representatives from the European Union, NATO, and member states, but Moscow has expressed reluctance to allow European participation in direct talks.

In the broader context, the war-ongoing for nearly five years-has already led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and considerable economic strain on both nations. The current talks offer a small but significant gesture of cooperation, yet the overall trajectory of the conflict remains uncertain, as no definitive path towards peace has emerged.