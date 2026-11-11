Zelensky Taunts Putin as Abu Dhabi Talks End Without Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the conclusion of US‑brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, which failed to produce a ceasefire or settlement. The meeting ended with a prisoner exchange agreement but no breakthrough on ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a scathing rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the final session of a two‑day, US‑brokered negotiation in Abu Dhabi, which closed without a peace agreement. Speaking from Copenhagen, Zelensky said, 'Nobody stopped Putin. Nobody destroyed him. And he is still alive.' The comment underscored the frustration of Kyiv over Moscow's continued refusal to halt the conflict that has raged for almost five years.

Negotiation Dynamics and Key Agreements

The talks, held from 12 to 13 March, were the first face‑to‑face meeting between the delegations in nine months. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky pledged that 'every inch of our land will be reclaimed by Russia, one way or another,' signalling a hard‑line stance on territorial claims. Despite the stark rhetoric, the parties reached a provisional agreement to exchange a large number of prisoners of war, a development welcomed by both sides as a humanitarian step.

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Ukrainian envoy Rustem Umerov confirmed that the exchange was 'in principle' and that the exact numbers would be finalized the following day. The agreement marked the largest prisoner swap since the war began, but it did not address the core issues of territorial control or a ceasefire.

US and European Involvement in the Talks

US President Donald Trump's son‑in‑law Jared Kushner, who led the American delegation, emphasized the need for post‑war security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine. Kushner said he and US envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet with Putin, then fly to Dublin to meet with Zelensky. The plan was to bring European Union and NATO representatives into the discussion, a move Moscow has resisted, citing concerns over European support for Ukraine's military.

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Kushner noted that 'both Ukraine and Russia needed clarity on post‑war security arrangements' and that European participation was essential to build consensus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that European representatives could eventually join the talks but warned that their current statements did not indicate a desire to advance peace.

Implications for the Conflict and Future Negotiations

The failure to secure a ceasefire means the war will continue, with ongoing casualties and destruction across Ukraine. The prisoner exchange, while a positive humanitarian gesture, does not alter the strategic balance or the status of occupied territories. Analysts predict that without a clear framework for ending hostilities, future negotiations will remain stalled.

Both sides have signaled that any substantive progress will require a shift in the current power dynamics. Ukraine seeks guarantees that Russia will not launch another invasion, while Russia demands a withdrawal of NATO forces from its borders. The inclusion of European actors in future talks is seen by some as a concession to Putin, whereas others view it as a necessary step toward a comprehensive settlement.

As the conflict enters its fifth year, the international community faces mounting pressure to find a viable path to peace. The outcomes of the Abu Dhabi talks, though limited, set the stage for the next round of negotiations, which will likely focus on security arrangements, territorial disputes, and the role of external powers in the region.