Zelensky: Security deal floated by Trump is potentially ‘dangerous’

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he didn’t know all the details of a potential new security framework floated by US President Donald Trump but warned a deal between Russia and Europe could potentially be dangerous.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he didn’t know all the details of a potential new security framework floated by US President Donald Trump but warned a deal between Russia and Europe could potentially be dangerous.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he didn’t know all the details of a potential new security framework floated by US President Donald Trump but warned a deal between Russia and Europe could potentially be dangerous. President Donald Trump defended replacing chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller. The change comes as Trump’s anger has grown over GOP losses in the midterms.

Also read Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presses Western allies for clear postwar security guarantees

Miller, currently a deputy chief of staff and the architect of Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, has worked for Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2015. Michigan Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed called Vice President JD Vance “habibi” during his victory speech. But the Arabic term of affection can have very different meanings depending on the context.

CNN’s Leila Gharagozlou explains. A federal judge blocked construction of President Trump’s 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery for 14 days, less than an hour after the project won final approval despite hours of public opposition. Outgoing GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins that he will weigh the facts when it comes to a potential impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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Tucker Carlson, who broke with President Trump over the Iran war, is weighing in on a difficult week for Republicans. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a defiant video on social media Thursday amid news that he is facing possible impeachment by Congress, comparing his situation to President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Alaska Democratic Party Chairman Eric Croft tells CNN's Pamela Brown that Alaska has confidence in the state's process for counting ballots in the Senate race between Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic former congresswoman Mary Peltola.